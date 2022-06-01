Kim Kardashian Launches New Line of Skin Care Products with Coty

SKKN by Kim will launch a new online store, operated in conjunction with Coty, on June 21, according to a statement. Initial products include a cleanser, toner, scrub, and various serums and creams, with prices ranging from $43 to $95.

Kim Kardashian, the celebrity and influencer, will create a new skin care line with coty inc.

“What started as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my skin care journey of discovery, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it,” Kardashian said in the statement.

Coty has increasingly tied his fortune to the Kardashians as he seeks to harness their power as celebrities to boost sales. The company acquired a 20% stake in Kardashian’s beauty business in 2020. The $200 million deal valued her business at $1 billion.

Coty has also done business with Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner. She acquired 51% of Kylie Jenner’s beauty brands in 2020 and participated in the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics in July 2021.

Kardashian previously said she would be renaming her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance lines, which she launched in 2017 and closed in 2021. Kardashian also co-founded the Skims lingerie brand, most recently valued at $3.2 billion in January.