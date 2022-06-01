Kim Kardashian got the cover of Vogue USA on her sister Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian beat her sister Kendall Jenner to appear on a recent cover of US Vogue magazine.

The reality TV star got a solo photo shoot for the fashion publication’s March 2022 issue, in which she posed on a storm in a series of Balenciaga couture pieces.

However, during episode seven of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed that her youngest daughter Kendall was also in the running for the concert.

“Last week, Vogue America did a great, great cover attempt with Kendall and while they were shooting, they called me from the set and said, ‘By the way, they want to offer Kendall the cover of the March shoot.’ I was so excited, ”she told Kim, before recalling her last conversation with Kendall’s agent. She “she says, ‘Good news, bad news. I’m not sure if Kendall will be good for this cover. They asked Kim to do the cover. ‘”

In a sectarian interview, Kim admitted the news was “bittersweet”.

“I’m so excited to be on the cover of Vogue. I don’t care how many times you might be on the cover; it will never get old. This looks really special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this. I feel so bad. Like, it’s bittersweet. I don’t say (Kendall), ”she continued, first noticing that in the past she would have handled the situation very differently. “I probably would have killed Kendall myself for the cover if it was an option between us. My despair in the past … would have been buried before I got this cover. “

But despite Kim’s concern, Kendall insisted she was happy for her brother during a chat with Kris.

“I’m happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. There isn’t a troubled bone in my body because I think it went to the right person, ”smiled the model. “I’m happy to give in to my sister.”