Kim Kardashian fans love her new nickname for North

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s third wedding has left us with many details to comment on. Definitely, your stay in Portofino for the wedding has been a real fantasy and so they have let us know all on their social networks. In fact, Kim has been one of the most moments she has wanted to share with all of us.

As good fans of the ‘klan’, we know that North West and Kim Kardashian have an enviable mother-daughter relationship and they always show us their love publicly. These last weeks, Kim and North do not stop giving us images together that are the most adorable and always give a lot to talk about. It can already be about the side that thinks that she looks a lot like Kanye or the one that thinks that she is more and more Kim, any post with North sparks the interest of fans!

The latest on this duo? kim shared his new nickname for North and the fans have freaked out. In fact, the little girl’s new nickname maintains a certain relationship with the place where they have been on vacation. Take a look at the caption!

What a fantasy, right? these photos from the upper deck of a ship on the Italian Riviera they have managed to bring out our most intense envy. In them, Kim and North appear posing with their arms around each other, while in others they walk hand in hand.

Focusing on what’s important… What do you think of the caption? A cute pun on Portofino that Kim used to show us North’s new nickname: “Lunch at Portofino with my little Northolino”. The result? The fans full of love.

Among the comments, some fans wrote, “Northolino, so cute with your subtitles 💞,” while family friend Malika Haqq commented, “Dynamic duo.” In addition, they did not just stay on Instagram but also comments on Twitter such as: “Northolino! My God, Kim, that was so smart” or “Northolino, that’s cute!”.

Paula Padin

Paula Padín is a news, fashion and beauty editor.

