Kim Kardashian and Pete with blonde hair, couple hairstyles

When the couple also synchronizes the hair

It was enough to see the Instagram stories of Kim Kardashian with blonde hair to understand that the idea for the head to show off the same couple hair is back in vogue (and that there is a certain similarity between sentimental relationship and bleached hair, or that care and maintenance are fundamental for anti-breakage). Together with boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian she opted for blonde hair, specifically one color platinum blonde with ice shadeswith a cold and luminous effect at the same time, with roots left slightly darker than the very light tips. Kim and Pete give us yet another demonstration of how important the beauty look isas Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had already done with matching manicures, and what to wear dresses matchy-matchy or getting a tattoo together is no longer the latest craze for Hollywood stars.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson SplashNews.com

Before them, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

Since the nineties, Jada Pinkett Smith she is known to have her hair cut like her husband’s. Lately her role has been turned upside down, given that the actress suffers from alopecia and she loves the buzz cut, proposed by Will himself to tread their latest red carpet together. A family mania, that of having hair in sync: the example of her also comes from her daughter Willow, who emulates her parents and her brother Jaden with almost zero shaved hair.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett David Livingston / Getty Images

Couples hair was the quintessence of the style in the nineties

Not just couple leather nails. To the stars of the nineties, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pittfrom Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, liked to show off very similar couple looks. But the true form of affection among the power couple in the past it was precisely to give in to the same cut or color of hair, as a perfect celebratory hymn to the status of soul mate. The very first couple to bring the trend into vogue was the one with the double P, or Paltrow-Pitt, who opted for a pixie cut with very blonde highlights. But the Beckhams couple is the one that has been taken as an example: David and Victoria, with their bob and short asymmetrical, with tufts that fall like a heart on the face, they have made the history of the best hair for lovers. In addition to sharing equal tattoos, white tank tops and low-rise jeans, the Beckhs have taught that hair is a very important thing, even in the couple look, thanks to lengths cut short in the same way with identical scaling and strands, elevating the hair to a real family affair.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

The pioneers of the Eighties are rock

There is no better couple than Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet in showing off dreadlocks. Rebel mane, on the other hand, for Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, thanks to lengths cut in the same way and left to flutter free in the wind, as a sign of their character of young rebels who made the history of the nineties. And this is their teaching. That, after all, true love also means borrowing each other’s styling products without being too jealous of one’s beauty case.

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder

