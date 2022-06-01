Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson very close on Instagram

The eccentric founder of SKIMS, and superstar behind the new reality show the kardashians, kim kardashian provided a sweet glimpse on Instagram of her romance with the comedian from Saturday night Live, Peter Davidson.

Despite the fact that the duo’s romance has been part of the media center for a while, something that was complicated due to Kim’s divorce with KanyeWest, the diva and the comedian never made their relationship official. Anyway, she has been seeing them together publicly frequently lately, mainly since the MET Gala, but they had never been seen like this in networks.

