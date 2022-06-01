Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson very close on Instagram

The eccentric founder of SKIMS, and superstar behind the new reality show the kardashians, kim kardashian provided a sweet glimpse on Instagram of her romance with the comedian from Saturday night Live, Peter Davidson.

Despite the fact that the duo’s romance has been part of the media center for a while, something that was complicated due to Kim’s divorce with KanyeWest, the diva and the comedian never made their relationship official. Anyway, she has been seeing them together publicly frequently lately, mainly since the MET Gala, but they had never been seen like this in networks.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, via Instagram stories, this weekend

In clips uploaded by Kardashian to her Instagram stories, she is seen curled up next to Davidsonbefore he turns to kiss her. The couple has been spending time together in Los Angeles, where the SNL member was recently seen supporting her partner in a photo shoot for SKIMS, the inclusive clothing brand that seeks to generate positivity about different female body types.

The stories come after Davidson, who is slated to star in his own series alongside Eddie Falco (The Sopranos)could not accompany Kim to the wedding of her sister Kourtney, who married last week with the drummer of Blink-182, Travis Barker.

“Pete continues to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles,” a source close to the couple tells People magazine. “He didn’t go to Kourtney’s wedding in Italy, but met Kim as soon as she got back to Los Angeles.The source also claims that Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship is getting more and more serious.

“Kim loves having Pete around. she is great with her kids“Adds the acquaintance of the couple. Kardashian and Davidson were linked for the first time in October 2021, after her debut as host of the acclaimed and historic sketch comedy program that her partner leads.

In one of her routines, the diva kissed Pete Davidson, a recurring cast member of the show, in a dynamic that poked fun at the iconic carpet scene of Aladdin. The two were first photographed together in Los Angeles later that month and the rest is part of a highly publicized story.

