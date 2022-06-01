Khloe Kardashian defends ex Tristan Thompson despite him betraying her

Khloe Kardashian insists that there is no “drama” between her and ex Tristan Thompson despite him cheating on her.

The 37-year-old reality star discussed her daughter True’s father on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch.

Khloe said the 31-year-old NBA star has “so many good points” despite having fathered another child for the woman he cheated on her with.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also revealed she was “happy” for another of her exes, ex-husband Lamar Odom, who went on to discuss their marriage on Celebrity Big Brother in the United States.

Despite her seemingly positive view of her previous flames, Khloe insisted she wasn’t looking for a new partner at the moment.



(Image: Instagram / @khloekardashian)



Discussing keeping in touch with Tristan for her daughter’s sake, Khloe said, “Her [True] FaceTime him every night and he’s very, kind, friendly. There is simply no drama.

“As for me, the facts are the facts. What do we fight about all the time?… I don’t need to know everything, but I know the facts and that’s enough for me ”.

However, Khloe admitted that she only found out Tristan got Maralee Nichols pregnant when her sister Kim read it online.



(Image: realtristan13 / Instagram)



He continued: “I found out with the rest of the world what the most offensive part is,” before adding that he was “sad” because “there are so many positive sides to him.

“No one can see them because they are all obscured, like, by the personal things that are going on between him and me.

“I want everyone to still have, like, a good chance to be happy and have a good life.”



(Image: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram)



Khloe added: “So I never encourage anyone to jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do whatever they want, but it will always be in my life thanks to True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I have to focus on ”.

Khloe spent time in Italy for her sister Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker and on Monday shared great photos of her “feeling like a princess” in a Dolce and Gabbana dress.

For more entertainment news from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.