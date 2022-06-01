Kendall Jenner wore a minimalist blue bikini in the desert

Kendall Jenner marked her return from Italy from her older sister’s wedding, kourtney kardashian, with a photograph that only makes us look forward to the summer holidays. When the celebrity wears a bikini to enjoy sunny days, he usually prefers minimalist models that perfectly highlight your figure. In this case he reaffirms his preference with a blue design while posing for a snapshot in the desert.

The American model Kendall Jennercaused the same effect that the members of his clan usually cause, or prominent personalities such as the Queen Letizia Y Megan Markle. The moment this garment was identified, it was instantly sold out. This is a two-piece swimsuit. Summer Swimone of her favorite swimwear brands, also a favorite of Georgia Fowler, Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus Y Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner revives nineties bikinis in the desert

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Although the photo he posted on his social networks only reveals the upper part of his torso, in the past, Kendall Jenner I had already boasted on Instagram this model in bright blue of the signature that is based on a ‘elegant minimalism and nostalgic sensuality’, according to the principles established on its website. Specifically, it is about the top Dariaa timeless double strap design that goes with matching tights.