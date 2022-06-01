Kendall Jenner proves that the gothic style has never died

Goth style has had its golden years, let’s not forget that time in high school when black, fishnet stockings, black military boots and Victorian-themed chokes were all the rage. Be careful not to confuse it with the emo style. Now with the return of Y2K it is more difficult to find clothes in stores that fit the gothic style, but the truth is that it is a timeless style that always has loyal followers. And that You can always reinvent yourself, as Kendall Jenner has shown.

A total gothic look

This time the top model has set a trend neither more nor less than at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, which was held in Portofino together with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. An ensemble with a black strapless corset and a sheer black chiffon full skirt, which has been finished off with a black choker with a large red cross dangling from it. That detail is what gives the look a gothic touch and is what makes the difference.

To finish off the outfit, she wears black sandals finished in peeptoe through which she shows off a yellow pedicure, gently breaking with the dark aesthetic. Even so, it is not the first time that we see Kendall Jenner knowing how to look like a gothic queen but updated.

the queen of black

At the last MET gala, your outfits It would go unnoticed: a voluminous black dress with ruffle details on the skirt and a transparent top embellished with mesh that exposed her chest. The design was signed by Givenchy. A totally sexy and sophisticated look. In addition, she took advantage of the party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to change the tone of her hair, from red to dark brown, and fade her eyebrows.

With Kendall leading the way, it’s a good time to rescue the gothic style that many of us may end up parking in the closet a few years ago. It’s never too late to go back to the origins, and less setting style. The black dresses with transparencies, the military boots or the buffalo black with a good platform or corsets (which have returned this season) are good options to have a basic gothic look. Oh, and don’t forget the details, such as the chokers of Victorian air, the crosses, some skulls and the eyeliner well marked.