Kendall Jenner and the problems with the too tight dress at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Over the weekend in Portofino the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker was celebrated and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters could not be missed. Kylie and Kendall dressed in coordinated clothes, just a pity that the model became the protagonist of a little style accident.

The Kardashian clan met in Portofino for the third marriage from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The two had already said the fateful yes, the first time in Las Vegas, the second in Santa Barbara during an official and intimate ceremony, but this time they went big. They promised each other eternal love in a wonderful castle overlooking the gulf and everything was documented on social media (albeit a few hours late). It was not only the bride with a corset dress and Madonna embroidered on her veil that caused a sensation but also the influencer sisters. Kylie and Kendall Jenner, in particular, they opted for floral dresses, even if it was the model who attracted all the spotlight on herself. The reason? She became the protagonist of a small and hilarious style accident.

Kris Jenner’s pink feather look

For the wedding of Kourtney and Travis all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have relied on the audacity of Dolce & Gabbana, a Maison with which the couple seem to have made an agreement before the wedding. While Kim and Khloe have focused on the Gothic style with black lace maxi dresses, the Jenners have preferred to dare with colorful and exuberant details.

Kris Jenner in Dolce & Gabbana

The head of the family Kris wore a tunic dress in total pink, the peculiarity of which is that it was studded with matching feathers. Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, opted for colorful floral prints.

Kylie Jenner in Dolce & Gabbana

Kylie and Kendall Jenner coordinates in clubs

Kylie Jenner chose an ankle-length sheath dress, a snug and vintage model from the Fall / Winter 1998 collection in metallic gray and decorated with colorful flowers that seemed to be painted. Kendall preferred a similar variant but in beige and with a train. On the back she had slits, just a pity they weren’t deep enough.

Kendall Jenner’s style incident

In fact, her sister Kylie did not hesitate to immortalize her as she struggled to climb the stairs due to the too tight skirt. The detail that has not gone unnoticed? The model took off her heels and put on the most comfortable slippers, although she continued to encounter many difficulties as she climbed the stairs of the splendid location.