Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom “grow old” to report on the suppression of the right to vote in the United States

The singer Katy Perry and the actor Orlando Bloom are the protagonists of the new campaign of RepresentUs, a movement to promote the right to vote for everyone. In this case, it is a video in which the two protagonists meet in the year 2055, clearly aged, and send a message to 2021.

The broadcast warns of what will happen if US citizens do nothing against the suppression of the right to vote in the United States. Bloom is the first to speak: “You are our only hope. The United States does not exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice. The state watches every move we make.”

Perry goes on to explain: “It started when voter suppression went wild across America. Voting rights bills died in polling places, like the Senate, which was closed. We lost our right to vote.” The actor continues: “The future does not have to happen. You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can!”

To end the message, Katy Perry finds the solution to the problem: “Call your senator now”, and Orlando Bloom, appealing to the emotional ends: “Tell Daisy that we love her”.





RepresentUs seeks to create an impact during the controversy of the legislative changes that are made in the United States at the time of voting, which discourage or directly prevent part of the population from voting. For example, you have to register in person at the voter registry, the voting points have been reduced, so there are longer queues, or you have to show an official document with a photo (this is a difficulty since there is no ID).

Influential personalities participate in the movement, such as the actors Jennifer Lawrence (who is also a producer), Michael Douglas, Penélope Cruz, Rachel McAdams, the singer Sia or the director Adam McKay, and this will give visibility to the message they express. . It will be necessary to be attentive to their social networks in case they make any other announcement similar to that of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, since, actors in their team are not lacking.

read also