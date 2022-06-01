Kate Winslet returns to HBO with ‘Mare of Easttown’

A decade after winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in Mildred PierceKate Winslet returns to HBO with Mare of Easttown, a seven-episode miniseries in which she plays a detective in a small town in Pennsylvania, in the United States, who investigates a local murder while life falls apart around her. The new series, which the platform premieres this Monday, is presented as “an exploration of the dark side of a united community and a review of how the family and the tragedies of the past can define our present,” according to HBO.

During the presentation of this suspense crime drama to the media, the actress assured that she approached this project “terrified, excited and enthusiastic” because “I had never read a character like Mare before but, at the same time, I felt a connection not only with who was but with the world in which he lived.

The series begins with the character played by Winslet stuck in the case of a girl who has been missing for more than a year while trying to deal with her family and sentimental problems in that small town where everyone knows each other.

Winslet, who in Mare of Easttown She is also listed as an executive producer, she stressed that her character cannot be understood without the strong ties that bind her to her community. “That commitment of hers to the people she loves is overwhelming for her to the point that it leads her to make some decisions that have devastating consequences,” she said.



Guy Pearce and Kate Winslet in an image from the series HBO

Winslet also underlined “the heart” and “the truth” that sustain the plot of Mare of Easttown and explained that this series required a great professional and personal effort. “This project came at a time in my life where I was really hungry to be involved in something that I knew would consume me as much as it ultimately did with this series,” she described.

Mare of Easttown It also has in its cast Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Guy Pearce, David Denman, Angourie Rice and Evan Peters, among others. Brad Ingelsby, film writer The WayBack (2020), is the creator of this series that has been directed by Craig Zobel, who has signed episodes of The Leftovers, american gods either Westworld.