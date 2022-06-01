Kate Moss to Testify at Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Trial

Less than a week to go the trial between actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, ex-husbands who have made headlines around the world in the last month.

In years past, The Aquaman actress accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of domestic abuse. Now, Johnny Depp sued her for defamation for a sum of 50 million dollars. Heard, meanwhile, will receive double in the event of winning the trial.

In that line, who will have to testify in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Kate Moss. The model will provide statements through a video call this Wednesday, May 25.

Kate Moss at the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

It was the lawyers of Johnny Depp who confirmed that Kate Moss will testify in the trial. This will happen after Amber Heard named her in her statement due to an altercation between her and the actor. In fact, Heard’s sister was involved in that episode, Whitney Henriquez.

“I remembered the information I had heard that he pushed an ex-girlfriend, I think it was Kate Moss. by the stairssaid Amber Heard. It is precisely this situation that would be denied or confirmed by Kate Moss herself this Wednesday.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were together for three years. They met at a trendy Manhattan bistro in 1994. The two were seen arguing in public more than once.

The model’s representatives did not comment on her participation in Wednesday’s hearingalthough the actor’s defense would be pleased with his presence.