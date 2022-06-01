Kate Moss to Testify at Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Trial

Less than a week to go the trial between actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, ex-husbands who have made headlines around the world in the last month.

In years past, The Aquaman actress accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of domestic abuse. Now, Johnny Depp sued her for defamation for a sum of 50 million dollars. Heard, meanwhile, will receive double in the event of winning the trial.

In that line, who will have to testify in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Kate Moss. The model will provide statements through a video call this Wednesday, May 25.

