Kardashian fans are plotting a brutal confrontation between Kim and sister Kylie Jenner

A KARDASHIAN fan compared the swimwear ranges of Kim and her sister Kylie Jenner and criticized the “disaster” of a Kylie collection.

Hope Allen said in a new video that Kim’s new SKIMS bikinis are far superior to Kylie Swim’s garments.

5

5

In her latest video, Hope indulged in “a little sibling rivalry” and compared two spoils of brands founded by Kardashian.

He ordered the garments from the new swimwear line from SKIMS, the shapewear brand co-created by Kim.

And luckily, Hope already had a few pieces in her closet from the launch of Kylie Swim, which she called a “disaster”.

By placing the Kylie Swim pants over the SKIMS briefs, he demonstrated the drastic difference in silhouette.

“SKIMS is giving us cover,” Hope exclaimed.

The blue SKIMS pants appeared to be more than double the orange Kylie Swim pants.

He then compared the small details on each of the pieces.

She was amazed by the “difference in the quality of things like the straps, the seams, even the tags”.

Most read in Uncategoized

The SKIMS swimwear had visibly thicker straps, stronger stitching, and better quality hardware.

“This is what a $ 100 swimsuit should be like,” Hope said, pointing to her SKIMS booty.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has been rammed about the quality and look of the pieces in her swimwear collection.

NOT HAPPY

Last month, a fan said the star’s swimsuits were so tiny it made her feel like they were flossing her.

Kathryn Mueller spent $ 320 on three swimsuits and a cover-up from the reality star’s beach brand, but says the fit and quality were worse than she could have imagined.

“These dresses are so sheer that you can literally read the care instructions through them,” she said, showing the bottom of a yellow bathing suit.

First, she wore the $ 80 Cut It Out monokini, which is currently out of stock.

KYLIE SWIMMING SINKS

“There is no cover down here. I tried wearing it without the bodysuit – I had dental floss, ”she confided.

“Front and back. Just use floss. That’s not what I want from my bathing suit. “

She called the August swimsuit the “worst”, saying she normally wears a small-sized bathing suit, but the medium size fits her too tightly.

Meanwhile, Kylie has shared a more sincere side with fans since giving birth to a son in February with Travis Scott.

He also shares a daughter, four-year-old Stormi, with the rapper.

The Hulu star was recently praised for showing her “stretch marks and extra weight” on her body after giving birth.

5

5