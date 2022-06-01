Kardashian fans accuse Kim of photoshopping her daughter North, 8, in new photos after she confessed to tweaking her nieces’ shot

KIM Kardashian has fans questioning the authenticity of a photo of his daughter North in a social media post.

The reality star has sparked negative reactions for her posts in the past few weeks.

Kim’s Instagram Stories caught the attention of a Reddit user who wondered if she had altered a shot of the 8-year-old girl.

The photo in question is that of the mother-daughter couple during the Italian escape for the wedding of Kim’s sister, Kourtney, with Travis Barker.

The couple posed on a boat with Kim wearing a sheer black bodycon dress, while North opted for a beige corset with a pink fur coat and grilled pants.

The user also shared a snapshot of Kim and North’s paparazzi during the same outing, raising an eyebrow that Kim photoshopped her photo given their differences.

“Kim Kardashian photoshopped North’s face and body in her latest IG post?” the caption reads, collecting many comments from critics with the same thought.

“I think Kim is so photoshopped North looks out of place,” one person replied.

“Oh, I came right here when I saw on IG, something was wrong with the background against the two and the bodies look sooooo long. Green screen holiday photo shoot? ” asked another.

“Yup. The answer to this question is always yes, ”said a third party.

“Idk what’s more weird, if he does or doesn’t see it’s a weird thing to do. What happened to the carefree Kimmy, ”noted a fourth.

Others have referred to her recent mistake in which she was caught changing the faces of her granddaughters on a trip to Disneyland.

“Kimberly thought it was perfectly fine to photoshoot one child’s head over another because maintaining an IG aesthetic was more important to her than her sisters’ feelings. I didn’t put anything on her, ”said one.

“Yup. It is actually Stormi with her. Kylie didn’t want her published, ”another sarcastically wrote.

DISNEYLAND BLUNDER

Kim admitted in April that she replaced her sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi with her other sister, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, in theme park snaps.

After Khloe accidentally let slip that the photos were fake, Kim cleared the air on the controversy.

In December, eagle-eyed fans claimed that someone had “badly edited” True’s face on someone else next to Kim’s daughter Chicago.

The original photos showed Chicago, four, beaming at the camera next to “True” on a trip to the attraction.

The reality star said the person next door in Chicago was Stormi – and that she photoshopped the 4-year-old at the request of her sister Kylie.

THE CONFESSION OF KIM

Kim began by explaining the color scheme of her Instagram grid, writing in her Stories Wednesday: “OK OK, so you know I’m all about my aesthetics!

“And my IG grid lately is pink and blue. It’s not that nice and well planned! The original photos were Stormi! “

She continued: “However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said [crying face emoji] he didn’t really feel like writing at the time and so I respect him!

“But it wouldn’t have ruined my IG feed. Who wore pink and it matched perfectly ”.

Kim admitted sharing the edited photos, writing, “It wasn’t the aesthetic I was looking for and I can admit it!”

‘DISGUSTING’

Fans have criticized the founder of SKIMS as “disgusting” for photoshopping children, which critics have called “incredibly wrong”.

One shared a comparison between Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, and Khloe Kardashian’s three-year-old, True, in edited and unedited photos on Reddit and wrote, “KIM DARKENED THE SKIN OF HAND OF STORIES TO MATCH TRULY.

“I need everyone to seriously understand how disgusting and upsetting it is. So incredibly wrong. “

Another added: “I feel Kim just made it worse. Like who the fuck photoshopp a baby for ‘Instagram aesthetic’ ?! She is really crazy ”.

A third published: “Okay. Because it honestly implies that children are aesthetic. Like small props ”.

