Kanye West Fights With Kim Kardashian Over Custody

American performer Kanye West says he feels like his kids are “borrowed” when he picks them up in the midst of his custody battle with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The artist released a new song titled “True Love” a few days ago featuring late rapper XXXTentacionwho died in June 2018 at the age of 20.

In the first verse of “True Love,” the Yeezy designer rapped about his sons North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, singing:

“Wait, when do you see the kids? I’ll see you all tomorrow / Wait, when does the sun go down? See you all tomorrow/ Wait, when I pick them up, I feel like they were loaned to me.”

Ye went on to rap: “When you have to return them, scan them like a barcode / Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings are hard / Wait, who put the children in those ‘What are those?'”

After a couple of lines referencing Nike sneakers, West went back to rapping about the four children he shares with the 41-year-old “Kardashian” star.

“I only see three kids, who’s watching Chicago?” she asked. “And you know all the nannies were like, ‘Daddy in Nebraska’/ Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like El Chapo.”

This isn’t the first time West has referenced Kim in a song. On last Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the reality star was preparing for West to “talk like crazy” about her in an upcoming songalthough it is not clear which song he was referring to.

“All I can do is control how I react to something,” the Skims creator told her family members on the scene of the recently released episode. “I can’t control how he treats me or how he has always treated you.”

In a confessional, the reality star added: “I acknowledge the impact my relationship has had on my family and that I never had a chance to just say ‘sorry guys’.”

Kim was married to West for almost seven years before filing for divorce. Although the former couple’s custody battle continues, the KKW Beauty creator was declared legally single in March.

While raising North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kardashian, The “Famous” rapper has voiced his complaints about co-parenting through social networks. social networks.

Ye, who also has disagreed with his eldest daughter having a bank account TikTok alleged in March that it does not have “permission” to watch younger children.

Last month, West rapped on his collaboration with Pusha T, “Dreamin of the Past,” which his family is in “danger” when he is not home.

Despite Kanye’s affairs with Julia Fox, Chaney Jones and Irina Shaykthe composer has criticized Kim’s current relationship with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

West has even attacked the 28-year-old comedian countless times through his Instagram account, as well as his music and music videos.