JurassicPark. This happened with Ariana Richards, the girl in the movie

jurassic-park made possible the goal that has pursued extinction for years: it resurrected the dinosaurs. Although this was only possible to see on the big screen, the simple idea captivated an entire generation in 1993. The film became a phenomenon of fiction cinema under the lens of steven spielbergof course the story would not be the same without the charisma of his castwhich has led us to think what happened to the children who appeared in the first installment.

Surely you remember the nice blonde girl, vegetarian and computer expert who helped the survivors to escape from Isla Nublar. her name was lex murphy and was played by the actress Ariana Richardswho Today he is 42 years old and you will not believe how he has changed.

In the tape Lex Murphy was the granddaughter of John Hammond, the main responsible for JurassicPark. Ariana Richards was 13 years old. when he joined the cast led by Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Then we tell you what has become of the actress.

What happened to Ariana Richards after Jurassic Park

Before rising to fame, he participated in the tapes Prancer, crazy space invaders Y tremorsof the horror genre. Amid the success of jurassic-parkventured into music and released his debut album First Love. In 1997 she had a brief appearance in the second installment of the franchise, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Landed supporting roles in TV shows The golden girls, Empty Nest and Boy meets world. Subsequently, she reprized her role as Mindy Sterngood in Tremors 3: Return to Perfection (2001).

His last performance on the screen was in 2013 with the horror film Battle Dogs. Since then Richards has preferred to stay away from recording sets to focus on other artistic disciplines.

From cinema to painting, this is what Ariana Richards is dedicated to

The life of the actress has taken a radical turn in recent years, since she has decided to give priority to her career as a painterpassion that he inherited from his family, even among his ancestors is Italian Renaissance painter Carlo Crivelli. In 2005 she won the National Professional Oil Painting contest thanks to her work Lady of the Dahlias.

He has an art gallery in Oregon and you can see much of his work in his website. His works show a strong connection with the impressionism and, according to the actress, is inspired by historical painters such as John Singer Sargent, Mary Cassatt Y Joaquin Sorolla.

In honor of his fans, Ariana Richards created a painting of his memorable scene in Jurassic Park, the one where he is about to eat a green jelly when he hears the dinosaurs approaching.

