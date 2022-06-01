Jurassic World: in what order and where to see the entire saga

Digital Millennium

jurassic-park (also known as Jurassic Park) has become one of the most popular fictional sagas in cinema, and is currently developing the stories of Jurassic Worldwhich premieres its chapter ‘Dominion’ this week in theaters.

That is why, to arrive well prepared to see the movie, we will tell you how and in what order to watch the movies of the complete saga of jurassic-park and do not miss any detail.

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: in what order and where to watch the movies

The order of the films is simple, since chronologically they take place in the order in which they came out. Likewise, it should be noted that the original trilogy by Steven Spielberg goes first and then Jurassic World which, although it is no longer directed by him, continues to count on his participation as a producer.

It should be noted that, although they have different names, Jurassic World is a kind of reboot but that in turn works as a sequel many years later in the franchise, so they have a certain relationship but it is not absolute.

Having said that, you should see them as follows:

Jurassic Park (1993) – HBO Max (subscription); YouTube, Goolge Play, Prime Video or iTunes (additional payment) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – Star Plus (subscription); YouTube, Goolge Play, Prime Video or iTunes (additional payment) Jurassic Park III (2001) – YouTube, Google Play or iTunes (additional payment) Jurassic World (2015) – HBO Max (subscription); Clear Video, YouTube, Goolge Play, Prime Video or iTunes (additional payment) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – Claro Video, YouTube, Goolge Play, Prime Video or iTunes (additional payment) Battle at Big Rock (2019, short) – Free on YouTube, you can watch it below and activate the subtitles function

When does Jurassic World Dominion premiere and where to watch the premiere?

Jurassic World Dominion is available in theaters starting this Wednesday, June 1 exclusively in theaters. At the moment, it is not known where its launch will be by platforms of streaming.

