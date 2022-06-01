“Jurassic World” Fan Gets Jeff Goldblum To Draw A Dinosaur On His Shoulder And Get It Tattooed

(Capture: @capa_visible/TikTok)

This Wednesday June 1 premiered Jurassic World: Dominion, the new installment of one of the most popular sagas of all time. On this occasion, the film, which lasts approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes, will feature the star participation of sam niel (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Dr Ian Malcolm), Bryce Dallas (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (OwenGrady) Y DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), while the direction ran by Colin Trevorrow.

Some days ago part of the main cast visited Mexico City to promote the story that promises to fill movie theaters with nostalgia and they not only had a meeting with the media, they also participated in the premiere where hundreds of fans gathered, including youtuber Invisibility Cloakwho for a few years has positioned himself within the platform with content related to another saga, Harry Potter.

It was during the walks of the actors through the streets of CDMX when also a fan of Jurassic World approached Jeff Goldblum to ask him for something very special. Contrary to other followers, the content creator did not ask him to put his autograph on his skin, but something much better and related to the main theme of the saga, a dinosaur.

The renowned American actor accepted and drew the outline of a dinosaur on the youtuber’s shoulder, who did not hesitate to share his memorable experience with his followers through a video he posted on his TikTok account. In the brief audiovisual, Goldblum can be seen tracing the figure of the extinct animal with the help of a marker and an image that was on a mobile device.

“I’m a big fan of dinosaurs, so It seemed epic to me that a legend like him doctor malcolm he did it to me… it was amazing”, he expressed.

Invisibility Cloak commented that “Jeff was too cool” at all times and, like her, he was amazed at the drawing he made. However, when he arrived at the tattoo studio where he immortalized the moment, he asked that the dinosaur be scaled down because it was larger than he expected.

The cast took a tour of Turibus. (Photo: @elcapiperez/Instagram)

“I decided to reduce the size because it made it very big… it was 2.5 centimeters”he explained.

The viral video opened a debate on social networks due to the final modification that the youtuber made on the drawing, because while some envied that he had the happiness of coinciding with Jeff Goldblum and drawing him, others considered that it was not correct to modify the size because its value was lost.

“Layer he will end up tattooing everything that the stars draw for him.” “Those who complain because she reduced it? It’s her body, she decides, plus it’s still just as significant.” “So it doesn’t count anymore… he deleted it”. “God has his favourites.” “What a downer when he deleted the original”. “If you erased it and they made you another one, then it is no longer the one he drew for you.” “I feel that having modified it, it loses its essence… the important thing was to leave it intact”, were some comments.

About, invisible cloak answered: “No, because it is a drawing that he made just for me, it is something special because it is unique in the world”.

Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas, DeWanda Wise and Colin Trevorrow gave a special interview to the Cap Pérez and together they took a walk through the most touristic places of CDMX on top of a Turibus. During the talk, the presenter of come the joy welcomed them, he cracked the occasional joke and gave them some cups shaped like monkeys.

