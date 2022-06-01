Jurassic World: Dominion | Which characters from the original Jurassic Park saga are in the movie?

The new installment of the Jurassic Park saga is about to hit the screen. Find out the details below.

Jurassic World: Dominion is very close to reaching the big screen with the new installment of the story starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howards. But that’s not all, since the story will feature the presence of iconic characters from the universe of JurassicPark.

The story takes place four years after the events of Jurassic World, where after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs live and hunt among humans, so the population is in great danger trying to coexist.

But that’s not all, since the dinosaurs are also in danger and for that Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise)they must unite with important specialists who will help them restore peace in the world.

Which characters from the original Jurassic Park saga return to Jurassic World: Dominion?

As the trailer for the film revealed, the three protagonists of the first film in the Jurassic Park franchise, released in 1993, are back.

Laura Dern takes up the role of paleobotany and consultant to jurassic-parkthe doctor Ellie Sattler.

Jeff Goldblum play him again Dr Ian Malcolmformer Jurassic Park consultant, who was heavily involved in the incidents featured in Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Sam Neil come back like Dr Alan Grant, paleontologist and park consultant, who survived the Isla Sorna expedition (Jurassic Park III).

The film will hit theaters in Chile on June 2. Check out the trailer for the film below.

