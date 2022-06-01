”Jurassic World: Dominion”. Mistakes Steven Spielberg doesn’t want you to know

MEXICO.- “Jurassic Park” has great importance in the history of cinema, since it is undeniable that the original film of steven spielberg it became one of the most successful blockbuster projects of all time. Now the famous director returns to teach how to make a film with great special effects and endearing characters in ”Jurassic World: Dominion”. However, even though the Spielberg’s first film has become an unforgettable cult film —which revived with the premiere of a production— there is a shadow that haunts it to this day, and paleontologists have been in charge of exposing the errors that place this film in what it is, a fiction film.

”Jurassic Park”. Mistakes Steven Spielberg doesn’t want you to know

The movie of “Jurassic-Park” revolutionized the way people were conceived dinosaurs, so to be able to see all kinds of sauropsids in motion fascinated an entire generation and catapulted its creator, Steve Spielberg, as one of the best special effects directors.

However, some paleontologists they have been given the task of exhibiting the mistakes that the director made. Through “Daily Mail” some of the flaws and historical inaccuracies detected in the saga, released in 1993 (and now released its most recent film “Jurassic World: Dominion”) were published.

The publication highlights that velociraptors were unable to open doors (these did not exist in the Cretaceous, more than 70 million years ago). But paleontologist and dinosauriologist Jack Hornerwho advised steven spielberg, pointed out that there is not enough evidence to contradict this aptitude. He also indicated that it has been shown that these theropod dinosaurs dromaeosaurids they were highly intelligent and could develop unexpected abilities.

James Kirkland, another paleontologist, showed another of the film’s mistakes. The specialist pointed out that not all dinosaurs are leathery, that is, a term used to describe those dinosaurs with hard and scaly skins. Unlike how it is portrayed in the 93 movie, there are others who had soft skin and even others who had feathers.

Therefore, Kirkland mentions that designating as leathery to all the dinosaurs in the saga, reinforces the mistaken idea that they are a single species.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” also has errors

For its part, Colin Trevorrow, the director of the tape “Jurassic World: Dominion”decided not to correct Spielberg’s mistakes.

Likewise, the director pointed out that he preferred to leave out of the plot the dinosaurs with birdswith the justification that it is only a fiction film that it can take various licenses, such as excluding “characters”.

But among the inconsistencies you might notice in the new movie from the ”Jurassic Park” series Are the dimensions of the dinosaurs, because the filmmaker exaggerated them. For example, a velociraptor it is the size of a dog; the same goes for him mosasaurus and tylosaur, species that exaggeratedly maximized to frighten and cause greater impact.

How long is “Jurassic World: Dominion”?

This June 1, “Jurassic World: Dominion” was released, the last installment of the saga that began steven spielberg in 1993 with ”Jurassic Park” or ”Jurassic Park”.

As mentioned above, this new film is directed by Colin Trevorrow and has the participation of the three main actors of ”Jurassic Park”: Sam Neil like ‘dr. Alan Grant’, Laura Dern like ‘Dr. Ellie Satler’ and Jeff Goldblum like ‘dr. Ian Malcolm’. They are joined Chris Pratt and Bryce, who plays ‘Owen Grady’, and Dallas Howard in her role as ‘Claire Dearing’, who return in the leading roles.

SYNOPSIS

‘Owen’ and ‘Claire’ now they live in a small cabin far from civilization. Added to the story is the arrival of a new malevolent corporation that seeks to use dinosaurs for genetic, technological and economic matters.

The plot thickens with the creation of a new race of locusts that could destroy all the fields and plantations of the earth. spoilers! This is where the cast from the original tape.

The film handles the two casts, dividing into two narrative lines who promise to come together for the film’s final act. Notably, ‘Owen’ and ‘Claire’ take place in some of the best sequences the franchise has ever had.

Among the most innovative of this installment is the inclusion of new breeds of dinosaurs, however, taking into account that this is the last tape of the saga, the reality is that some critics mention that it does not feel like a closure in any aspect.

Refering to movie length: if you’re going to the movies be prepared to stay seated for almost two hours and half, Well, “Jurassic World: Dominion” has a duration of 148 minutes.