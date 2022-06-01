Jurassic World Dominion: everything you need to know about its premiere in Mexico

The film premiered in Mexico today June 1, 2022



The wait is over and today June 1, 2022 nostalgia will return to our eyes, as well as the emotion of seeing Jurassic World Domino in Mexico.

Several months ago the pre-sale of tickets began for the viewing of this long-awaited film, which is the third and last installment of the saga better known as jurassic-park (Jurassic Park).

For this reason, various film companies are already ready to receive each and every one of the followers of this great franchise, so it is necessary to take time in advance to make the classic purchases of snacks, refreshments or even an appetizer, and not not miss a second of this famous saga in the cinema.

It is clear that this film has caused a lot of expectation in the audience, because, although the sequels that preceded it did not meet the expectations of some fans, it is expected that this will change with this new film that will feature members of the original cast of jurassic-park in 1994.

Jurassic World: Dominion Poster

It should be noted that the original tape of steven spielberg It became one of the most successful blockbuster products that has reached the big screen, since its original story left an endearing taste in the mouths of viewers.

And it is necessary to underline that the production of this film focused on returning to the main promoters of this adventure, Well, a couple of months ago the first preview of what this film would be was released, which left the public shocked, since the original cast would return with new tools to end the threat that these reptiles bring with them in this broadcast.

In the trailer you can see that, four years after the destruction of Cloud Island, the dinosaurs moved to the continent and live with human beings all over the world, something that cannot be extended in time. This complicated scenario will change the future and put human beings in check.

“Isla Nublar and its park have been destroyed, but the problem is not over. With dinosaurs scattered all over the world, the coexistence between the present and the past reaches a new level of tension”, can be read in the official synopsis of the film.

Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcom), Chris Patt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas (Claire Dearing) and DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), return to the adventure

Likewise, the trailer showed that the film brings with it a message that will make people reflect on the ecological catastrophe caused by the presence of dinosaurs in the world, despite the fact that it is pure science fiction, the consideration is valid for our reality. .

With the participation of Sam Neil (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcom) on the big screen, would ensure a completely unexpected experience next to Chris Patt (OwenGrady) Bryce Dallas (Claire Dearing) and DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts).

That is why, at the premiere of this new film, theaters are once again full as they were 28 years ago, surpassing the figure that was collected at that time, which was USD 618.6 million.

Before this great event, Chris Patt revealed the impression that it was for him to work with legends of the world of cinema, since, as mentioned above, this saga was very successful in the past, for this reason he commented that: “I never would have imagined that we would be here working alongside Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.”

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Jeff Goldblum conducts an interview near a model dinosaur during a photocall to promote the forthcoming film ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ in London, Britain, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

KEEP READING:

New preview of “Jurassic World: Dominion”: it was confirmed that this will be the last film in the franchise created by Steven Spielberg

They caught Jeff Goldblum from “Jurassic Park” on a CDMX turibus; they compared him to Frankie Rivers from “Neighbors”

Jurassic World Primal Ops, the mobile video game to team up with your favorite dinosaurs