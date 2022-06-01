Jurassic World: Dominion dinosaurs arrive in Altama | Video

Digital Millennium

They are not extinct! The jurassic world dinosaurs they arrived at Tampicocame to life and are now among us, 11 of them were seen touring one of the shopping centers in Puerto Jaibo.

From a triceratops to a T-Rex they were captured invading the spaces of the Altama shopping center, but rest assured that we are not going to be “food for lizards” they are in peace; This is an augmented reality video that the mall shared prior to the premiere of the Jurassic World: Dominion movie.

​In the clip shows the T-Rex which is one of the most fearsome devourers, it could measure about 13 meters long and about 4 meters high, it had very short upper extremities, this last measure goes to the hips and is related to the posture that the Tyrannosaurus rex adopted with a large tail and two very powerful legs.

Within the animation you are also at Diplodocus, his name means Double Beam; This herbivore was up to 27 meters long and it is estimated that it weighed 20 tons.

Jurassic World: Dominion movie premiere

The new installment of the saga Jurassicpark, called Jurassic World Dominion is coming to all movie theaters in Mexico and the world

A little less than 30 years ago, this franchise began when it premiered in 1993 jurassic-park led by him great Steven Spielbergdue to the great success, soon more and more films of the saga would arrive, until today that the sixth installment is about to be released.

This new release of Jurassic World It is accompanied by nostalgia because after six films comes the end of this franchise that has reached at least three generations since children and adults enjoy this story.

