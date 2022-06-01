Jurassic Park: Spielberg’s audacity that became a myth and a millionaire franchise

François Truffaut said that making a film was like getting on a stagecoachat first one expects a pleasant trip, after a while, just waiting to reach destination… Steven Spielberg must have thought something of this when he embarked on the adventure of Shark in the mid-1970s without even imagining that it was going to change the industry forever.

They were all mishaps, ridiculous plastic monsters, a cocktail that revived class B memories of Roger Corman’s factory… However, the film became the first block buster of that summer, a milestone for New Hollywood that had pushed the boundaries of what was possible. Shark installed the model of the “film-event”, the one that climbs in the collection of the first weekend , which dominates the exhibition and television advertising, which colonizes the public conversation. How to stop going to see her?

That Spielberg achievement elevated him above the names of his generation to the point of placing him, a few years after the success of starwars, along with George Lucas as the architects of the new cinematographic model that would expand from the 80s.

Jurassic Park inaugurated in 1993 a saga that was born to break the limits Instagram

But there was still a greater achievement, that of turning minor genres such as horror and science fiction into a territory of amazement and wonder thanks to new technologies. The first jurassic-parkreleased in 1993, took that place, that of making the imagined visible.

For the first time computer-designed images became the real stars of a movie: the extinct dinosaurs were erected in that park located on Isla Nublar, near Costa Rica, as real apparitions and not as the puppets of a puppeteer behind the screen. Spielberg took the astonishment to the limit, managed to dispense with the artifact – the one that united Shark with analog imagery – to bring the cinema, again, to a new era.

The use of CGI in the cinema had found the perfect setback for its stagnation in tron (1982), by Disney, the “first sustained exercise in the use of computer generated images” – as J. Hoberman points out in his book cinema after cinema-, whose high cost and mediocre collection shelved the digital longing for a few years.

Spielberg’s dinosaurs refounded the use of CGI (computer generated imagery) in film

What established the limit until then was the viewers’ awareness that what appeared on the screen came from an artificial creation, a technology capable of getting real actors and non-existent creatures to interact on screen. Something that for example got james cameron in Terminators 2 (1991), arousing amazement at the confection of the mercury cyborg before our eyes . However, the key was in the fascination for the procedure, in the perfection of the technique, not so much in the belief in the world that the narration offered. After all, that was what was always going to happen with a projected future.

What it showed then jurassic-park was, in Hoberman’s own words, that he could “inscribe CGI in prehistory”, that is to say, to use those digital images to give life to a world that lost its condition of artifice to become the true exhibition of the past. For many it was an innovation of the caliber of the appearance of the sound from 1927but the change that Spielberg proposed had to do not only with the transformation of the industry but with the own experience of the spectators.

Steven Spielberg, a true master in the art of illusion

The silent era had installed the cinema in the firmament, where the stars were preserved as gods and the stories as works of magic. the sound snatched that sacred halo from cinema, brought it closer to the human experience, to voices and dialogues, to the meat under the screen. The entire analog era staged the struggle between reality and representation, sometimes closer to illusion and innocence -as in classicism, with its popular genres and its still magnetic stars-, other times more corrosive and invaded by the tail of the real world, from the postwar period onwards.

Paradoxically, it would be Spielberg, emblem of the cinema of the 70s, witness to the loss of innocence after the milestones of the 60s, from the political assassinations to the Vietnam War, the architect of the consecration of illusion as the only reality on the big screen.

jurassic-park confidently pushed those boundaries. His revolution was not only technological but also changed perception. This is how Hoberman explains it: “The dinosaurs are present to tell us that the computed images belong, for everyone’s safety, to a past long gone, even when we have good reason to believe that they they are messengers of a future that is yet to come”.

Jurassic Park and a gesture of amazement that was a constant in the saga, on and off the screen File, Archive

If until now the digital worlds were fantastic images projected on a screen, from that moment on, History found in the cinema the only possible window for its appearance. Sam Neill and Laura Dern’s expression of astonishment when they see the brontosaurus for the first time expresses our same surprise seeing that world that until then we had only known in textbooks. Like Dr. Frankenstein who defied the logic of the possible by seeing his Prometheus rising among the living by the grace of science and belief.

Believe. That was Spielberg’s motto throughout the saga of jurassic-park, spread over a decade and three films -the third directed by Joe Johnston-, which sought to amaze the viewer but at the same time convince him that what he saw was real. Not surprisingly, the dilemma of Mary Shelley’s work moved to the heart of the franchise: the tension between ambition and ethics. For Frankenstein was the challenge to God, for the villains of jurassic-park greed over the idealism of science (representing Hammond, the creator of Jurassic Park).

That question could be transferred to Spielberg himself and his finding: Will the cinema, from now on, be the digital kingdom that was hidden behind the meteoric success of the film? Our present can already confirm it. And as Hoberman points out, the resurrection of the saga of starwars with the phantom menace in those years it also showed that it was about making the past present, in this case that of the original Lucas trilogy. But this supported the same idea: the cinema was now the territory of that new total reality.

The first three Jurassic Park they reconciled a universe of their own, born from the inventiveness of Michael Crichton but above all from the hand of Spielberg: stories of learning and ethical dilemmas, classic adventure and nostalgia. Fifteen years passed without news, leaving those events as part of popular culture, as records in the industry books, as a subject of study of technological innovations.

The CGI continued to advance and put aside all astonishment; became the passport for any block buster. In the 1980s, Roger Corman could no longer produce because the movies he used to make with cardboard sets for four dollars were now being made by majors by millions. Well into the 2000s, his complaint seemed prophetic. Jurassic World was the demonstration that that mythology born of best sellers, special effects and marketing campaigns could not be lost in the coffers of nostalgia. It was imperative to bring her back to life.

The new saga opened in 2015 with the first Jurassic World intended again as a summer tank, but without Spielberg’s direction . Although the dilemma was the same, the ambition of the scientists to become gods versus the responsibility for their creations, the film’s awareness was that of its own gestation as a product. The leads who replaced Sam Neill and Laura Dern were Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howardthe villains were still those who wanted to make money by trampling on all ideals.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in a scene from the first Jurassic World File, Archive

But there is a change, the confrontation was now between the old generation of dinosaurs, the one that was born in 1993 but that evoked the prehistoric past, and the new one, conceived by increasingly sophisticated experiments. Beyond the quality of each new member of the franchise, what was interesting was the place where they positioned themselves. The previous ones had brought to reality an extinct world, the new ones made that past compete with a dark future born from a laboratory.

Despite not being in charge of the direction, Spielberg is one of the executive producers of this new trilogy that is completed with Jurassic World: Dominion, premiere this Thursday in theaters. Colin Trevorrow returns behind the camera after having left the second, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomin the hands of the Spanish JA Bayona in 2018.

In the first there is a sentence that can summarize the spirit of this new adventure: “Every time we reveal a new attraction, the audience has already skyrocketed” . The statement of one of the characters sums up that of the film itself: don’t waste a moment without some attraction that holds the viewer because he can go away forever. The logic has changed. The “attractions” in the films of the 90s -especially in the first two directed by Spielberg- were integrated into the history of the characters; the Jurassic World are sustained in that spectacularity, to which is added nostalgia packaged as “easter eggs”, less and less hidden.

Chris Pratt, protagonist of this “new Jurassic era”

Yes ok the reviews of the first two were disparate tending to unfavorable, the franchise proved its profitability and here we have the new installment. The most evident element of this era is, paradoxically, his conscience of cinematographic creation. Spielberg’s belief in the pioneering use of CGI had to do with bringing to the screen a prehistory that was otherwise unattainable. The same science that studied the dinosaurs was the origin of the technique that brought them back to life.

In the Jurassic World there is no real past but cinematographic, and the references to the previous saga become the time limit. This idea it overlaps with the topic of fashionable “multiverses” but, ultimately, reinstates the experience of a manufactured world. And this is added to the fact that the idea of ​​a Spielbergian adventure is no longer enough, but other themes define the heart of the films: the dangers of corporate escalation, the ecological agenda, the imperative of integration.