June: In 1942, the air-naval combat of Midway begins | ET The Extraterrestrial | Vietnam War | Morgan Freeman | NNSP | ARCHIVE-ELCOMERCIO

Similarly, this month we remember that in 1972 photographer Nick Ut captured the famous photo of a Vietnamese girl running after being burned by napalm. And in 1982 the movie “ET The Extraterrestrial” was released, among other anniversaries.

Collision of Powers at Midway

“The Americans repulsed a Japanese attack on the island of Midway”, was the headline of El Comercio that announced the start of the Japanese offensive on the important island a June 4, 1942. Three days later, the air-naval combat tipped the balance of the conflict in favor of USAwhich only lost one aircraft carrier, against the four Japanese-flagged carriers that went to the bottom of the sea.

READ ALSO | What did Peru do for the United States in World War II? The journey of a president who sealed the deal

Napalm in the skin of Phan Thi Kim Phuc

On June 12, 1972, the dean published the following headline: “United States Senate debates proposal to end participation in Vietnam”. Four days before, the June 8, 1972the photographer Nick Ut He had captured the image of a naked girl running desperately after a napalm bombardment carried out by the Americans, who forced her to remove her clothes due to the corrosive effect of the incendiary substance. The photo sensitized world public opinion and hastened the end of the war.

A strange visitor on Earth

Although his first public appearance was at the Cannes Film Festival, the premiere of ET the alien in the United States was the June 10, 1982. The friendship between a boy played by Henry Thomas and a being from another planet, tender and playful, captivated film lovers of the eighties. director’s tape steven spielberg featured the soundtrack by John Williams, who helped create the special atmosphere within which the beautiful story unfolds.

Children run after napalm bombardment. (Photo: Nick Ut/Associated Press)

Other events in June

June 1: Born in Tennessee Morgan Freeman, African-American actor who has starred in such films as ‘Seven’ and ‘Driving Miss Daisy.’ (1937)

June 4: Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona signs for the Barcelona club of Spain and debuts in September against Valencia. (1982)

8 of June: born kanye-west, American rapper, music producer and one of the most awarded artists with the Grammy trophy. (1977)

June 10th: born judy garland, American actress who rose to fame with ‘The Wizard of Oz’. (1922)

June 13th: American actor born Chris Evans. (1981)

June 25th: In Canada and the United States the film is released bladerunner, starring Harrison Ford. (1982)

June 28th: The boxer Mike Tyson bites the ear of his rival Evander Holyfield. (1997)

Scene from ET The Extra Terrestrial. (Photo: AP Agency)

On-line shop: We remind you that we have illustrations, photos and historical pages of El Comercio that you can easily request through a simple form located in our Virtual Store, at the following address: https://www.tiendaelcomercio.com/.