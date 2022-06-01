Jude Ellison Sady Doyle Tells About Falling Women

Raise your hand if you do not know in detail the sad events that led Britney Spears to legal protection from which she was only recently freed. And who hasn’t regretted the deaths of Amy Winehouse or Whitney Houston, who have returned to being a myth from death while in the latter part of their lives they had become lost women? All of them are trainwreck, broken womenwhich have derailed. Talk about them and why we like to watch their ruinous fall on book Spezzate by Jude Ellison Sady Doyle just released for Tlon with the translation by Laura Fantoni and Andrea Salomone.

The image of the train derailing is powerful, and it is frightening: a woman’s journey must follow a circumscribed, predetermined, always identical path. If it deviates from the tracks, it inevitably derails. And there is no return, forgiveness, pity.

Even more puzzling is the idea that the suffering of a person becomes a source of entertainment. Yet every day we are watching. The subtle mechanisms that have been operating for centuries (yes, centuries, well before the advent of social media) have ingrained in our minds the idea that a woman who derails deserves the aftermath of disaster. Looking at her, judging her, blaming her are facets of the same attitude: a woman who leaves the ranks does not respect the rules. Do you have too much sex, drink too much alcohol, use too much drugs, have too much anger, too much pain, too much exuberance? Then her life deserves to be searched and put under the eyes of all: look, siore and siori, the unfortunate ex-good girl who sought her out.

Trainwreck as a new feminist icon

All this serves the patriarchy to demonstrate what terrible fate awaits those who do not conform to models of behavior deemed suitable. But Doyle offers a new perspective to those who want to try to reverse their gaze. The trainwreck becomes a very powerful feminist icon exactly the moment it derails e it clearly shows the limits that society imposes on women. In short, how much we are allowed to make noise (spoiler: very little, close to nothing). The punishments are tremendous: relentless judgment, oblivion or death, there are no alternatives.

The woman who derails loses everything – credibility, status, respect – but she does so by fighting the norms that forbid her to act according to her feelings. She doesn’t care about the role of a good girl. The good girl can only be invisible, take up as little space as possible, not get noticed. Or she must be dead, death rehabilitates her honor. As long as they are alive, seething, bleeding, deviant, trainwrecks deserve to be singled out as bad examples. The reason they are subjected to x-rays of social (and social) blame is precisely to indicate how not to be. Doyle says that as a young girl, choosing her costume for Halloween, she opted for Courtney Love. A monster. A trainwreck.

It takes nothing to break a woman. Over time the methods and speed have changed, but not the effectiveness of the system. If at the time of Mary Wollstonecraft there was only the press, today there are social networks always ready to record and reproduce in loop any censurable behavior, to make the pain spectacular and make it exemplary. Here is what you will do if. And no one is safe in a world where technology easily turns into constant surveillance of everyone’s life and everyone is continuously showing their life online.

Women who derail: trainwrecks of yesterday and today

In the book we discover the trajectories of many characters united by a single destiny, yesterday and today. Paris Hilton and Tara Reid, Lindsay Lohan and Taylor Swift. Britney Spears, of course. And again Miley Cyrus, Monica Lewinsky, Amy Winehouse, Lady D, Whitney Houston. And there are also the trainwrecks of the past. In addition to Mary Wollstonecraft and Charlotte Brontë, also the African American writer and ex-slave Harriet Jacobs who told the abuse of her master in a book branded as fiction, unworthy of credibility and condemned to oblivion. There is also the parable of Sylvia Plath, and that of Valerie Solanas. All they have paid a very high price, imposed by a society that claims that women are, and remain, controllable.

A myriad of rules rule every sphere of a woman’s existence and when any choice deviates from the norm it is the one that reduces the entire life of the trainwreck. For a woman, jumping fences, yesterday as today, is seen as an attempt to subvert all the rules on which society is founded, not as a personal desire to live the life you want. The mistake is made to weigh heavily on who is famous, but we are all subject to the same mechanism. What is immediately unleashed goes from curiosity to indignation, more rarely there is also pain.

There is no escape for the trainwreck nor for us who are watching. Looking away is difficult because together with the system of rules not to violate the patriarchal mechanism has also developed a formidable tool of deterrence: making us look at women leaning over the abyss and rushing into it has the power of example not to be imitatedworth finding yourself in the same situation.

