Johnny Depp wins trial against Amber Heard for defamation

After hours of deliberation that lasted for three days unanimous agreement was reached in the Fairfax Court, Va.in the United States, about the media trial –and with the largest audience in history- between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardwith a verdict that gave the reason to Johnny Depp against his ex-partner for defamation.

the actress of Aquaman has up to next June 24 to pay a total of 15 million dollars that the court set. “We ask that Depp be paid $10 million in defamation lawsuit and $5 million in compensation,” they said. Depp will also pay two million dollars by Heard’s counterclaim.

Were six weeks in which the seven members of the jury heard the testimonies of both actors, as well as specialists such as their therapist, who assured that during the relationship both committed abuse. Although the final arguments by the defense took place on May 27, it took more than one meeting to present their conclusions. Heard was in the room, but not Depp, who is in the UK.

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He sued his ex-wife for defamation for $50 million. after the publication in 2018 of an article in which he assumed himself to be a victim of domestic violence. Although he did not mention his name, Depp’s agent points out that it was catastrophic for his career and the reason for his death. dismissal in the sixth installment of the franchise from Disney.

For its part, Heard countersued him for $100 million alleging sexual and physical violencein addition to accusing him of undertaking a smear campaign after which his role in the sequel to Aquaman was reduced.

Statements by Johnny Depp

At his time on the stand, Depp told about some alleged incidents with his ex-partner, where he highlights the way in which he lost a piece of his finger, which he claims was after an argument in 2015 which started because the actress complained about having a bottle of vodka.

“He grabbed the bottle and threw it at me, crystals shattered everywhere. My hand was on the edge of the bar, tilted. At first I didn’t feel any pain at all, what I felt was warmth, as if something was slipping through my hand. I was looking right at my bones sticking out,” she noted.

Another of the moments that became relevant was when he left his penthouse after a fight in 2016 and when he returned he saw what seemed to be the feces of a human from your side of the bed. Heard pointed out that it was the work of his dog.

One of the pieces of evidence he presented to the judge was a picture of your honeymoonspecifically when they traveled in an Orient Express wagon, where he can be seen with a black eye. “Miss Heard hit me upIs it better like this?”, he explained before an objection from her lawyers.

Likewise, denied having abused her and, in particular, no women. “It is crazy to hear the appalling accusations of violence, of sexual violence, that he attributes to me, that he accuses me of. It’s horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, absurd, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false”, he pointed.

Statements from Amber Heard

In her last participation, Heard assured that she has been harassed and threatened after exposing her private life with Depp. He also reported that he had to cover your facial injuries –showed his photographs as evidence– and two sexual assaults that he would have suffered from Depp.

The first one refers to the same incident of the finger. According to his testimony, when they were in Australia in 2015 -shooting a movie- tried to penetrate her with a bottle and threatened to cut her face. “I remember I didn’t want to move because I didn’t know if it was broken. Johnny had the bottle inside me and he was putting it in me over and over again, ”she pointed out through tears.

In turn, he narrated another act of violence, this time during a trip to Hicksville. Heard claims that Depp was upset, so he started smashing things around and subsequently accused her of hiding her cocaine. “It’s like grabbing my breasts, touching my thighs. He rips off my underwear and then proceeds to do a cavity search.. He put his fingers inside me,” she confided.

Heard spoke about the last months of living together before putting a restraining order on him to change the locks, where he pointed out that his humor depended on his consumption of drugs and alcohol that even made him hallucinate. “He was talking to people who weren’t in the room. it was scary”.

Heard argued that I constantly lived Depp’s jealousy attacks, who even became controlling. In 2014 he referred a attack on a flight where she said she was kicked because the actor he hated James Franco.

How the jury deliberated

As part of its conclusions, the jury took into account the opinion piece written by Heard in 2018 in Washington Post and for which he started all this legal battle. Also, answered a questionnaire of 42 questionswhich shows -in the eight pages that make it up- that there was 24 questions for Johnny Depp’s claims and 18 for Amber Heard’s counterclaim.

This process is carried out because there is no one ‘guilty’ or ‘innocent’ as it is a civil case and not a criminal one, for which there is not as such a crime to judge. In a particular section, the members of the jury also decided on compensatory and/or punitive damages.

The verdict sheet, called ‘Special verdict form‘ he did to the jury eight questions about each of the three statements in Heard’s op-ed, so if the answer was affirmative, it should be explained why it is considered defamatory; as well as if there were reasons that pointed to the actress acting maliciously. Others six questions arise about what Waldman, Depp’s lawyer, said in 2020whereupon Heard countersued.