Johnny Depp: Who will replace the actor, as Jack Sparrow in the new version of “Pirates of the Caribbean”? | celebrity | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

It is no secret to anyone that so much Amber Heard What Johnny Depp they have lost important papers due to the legal dispute they are having and it has come to an end in recent days. As for the actor, his participation in “Pirates of the Caribbean” was scrapped, raising the long-awaited question: who will replace him as the captain? Jack Sparrow in the films to come? Here the details.

What would have started with the publication of an opinion article in Washington Post by Heard, in which alleged domestic abuse caused by her ex-husband, already counts its last chapters. Both with roles for which they were discarded from the media exposure, now we focus on a specific one that he played.

Jack Sparrow He became one of the most iconic and popular characters in the cinematographic world. His style of dressing, his peculiar way of speaking and above all the gestures that made him unique seem they will not return anymore, at least not with Depp as their interpreter. Brand talk more about it.

According to the outlet, the producer of the franchise, Jerry Bruckheimerhas referred to the future of these films, of which confirmed that there will be two more at least. However, this story would take a new direction and in those plans The character played by Johnny Depp would not be found since 2003 throughout five parts, the last one being in 2017.

Thus, all hope of pirate fans for perhaps see it under the style of another actoras happened with Gellert Grinderwald in “fantastic animals”, where it was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. Of course, there is still no release date for the sixth and much less the seventh installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, but it is expected that there will still be a few years for it.