Johnny Depp: what if he’s really innocent?

My cousin Pili used to say that the most beautiful actor in the world was johnny depp. By the way, she wasn’t the only one. Millions of women (and men!) thought and think the same.

The beauty and charisma of Depp were not a minor fact in the trial that is ending for the alleged defamation of his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018, at the height of the Me Too movement. A large part of public opinion turned in favor of him, without having too much information about his possible aggressive attitudes in everyday life (in reality only those close to him can have them).

But while that benefited him, there is also a downside. Even when the sentence is finally favorable to the Pirate of the Caribbean, the exposure in the media and the impact on social networks will mean that, for years, Google will find his name linked to the words mistreatment, violence, abuse, etc. As a priest from my neighborhood used to say “where your strength is, there is your weakness”.

Let us think for a moment about the hypothesis (totally untestable by us) that, as stated, Johnny Depp is totally and utterly innocent.

How should such an issue be handled? How to get out of such a defamation well? This exercise helps us not only to think about this particular case, but for any similar situation.

First, no one comes out of a reputation crisis the same (not a company, not an NGO, not a public person, not anyone). Even if the accusations are all lies, it will always be an aspect that public opinion will remember and if it does not remember it, the internet will always be there to do so (the right to be forgotten is far from being a reality).

In the second instance, always (always!) You have to make a judicial presentation. Whether it is a complaint, a self-complaint or any other type of presentation (as the case may be), the subject must be settled in the Justice and count it. I did not learn this from any public relations theorist but from a priest (the second one I mention in this column) who put this idea into practice. Resorting to the judiciary is not only what corresponds but also adds credibility.

Finally, you have to measure very well the scope of the initial news. Although you have to go to court and face people, be careful not to overreact. Whoever does so runs the risk that a significant portion of public opinion finds out about the accusation through its denial, generating a counterproductive effect.

At this point in the game, it seems that Johnny Depp must already be clear that this is an issue with which he will live for many years and that he did the right thing in denouncing Amber Heard. The question is, did she not lose the show from her hands? Although she won the battle for public opinion, even if she also won the trial, she will pay a high and unnecessary price.

In the face of the slightest problem in the future, the chronicles will return again and again to this subject that had such a high and disproportionate profile (live trial transmission for six weeks, trending topics every day, etc.) and on which there are already hundreds of notes and data in cyberspace. And that will be to infinity. It seems that the plan focused on winning the trial and the favors of public opinion today, but he did not think about the future, mortgaging his reputation excessively. It was a very tactical look (short term) lacking a strategic plan (long term). Perhaps the actor trusted the lawyers too much and that, friends, is never good.

To end this column, I considered three possible endings: a serious one, a romantic one and a superficial one. Since I didn’t decide, I leave it to the readers’ choice…

Serious Ending: The domestic violence, in all its forms, is a scourge. That the acts belong to the private sphere (where the vast majority of abuses take place), often makes it difficult to clarify them and, from this, their prevention in the future. A correct and balanced handling of communication by journalists, lawyers and advisors would add a lot to the causes. Turning them into a Hollywood show, on the other hand, causes the opposite.

Romantic ending: I hope the position of Elon Musk triumphs, who wished that both of you keep going as, at their best, each of them is amazing.

Shallow end: I hope this column does not bring so many problems like Amber Heard’s (hehe).