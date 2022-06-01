Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial: the 5 strangest moments that have marked the case | entertainment pop culture

Here we tell you the most surreal and funny moments during the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The lawyer who objected to his own question at the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

During the cross-examination of Ben King, a Heard and Depp employee at his residence in Australia, the actress’s lawyer objected to his own question, alleging rumours, while the man was responding to him.

After this King looked extremely confused about the objection and even the judge said “wait, you asked the question”.

“You did not know what could have caused damage to Mr. Depp’s hand while he was there on March 8, correct?” Asked the lawyer, to which King commented that at that time he discussed the matter with the nurse and when was going to give more details the objection arose.

It was then that Johnny Depp began to laugh quietly and covering his face, an attitude that his lawyer repressed to avoid problems.

The Latino who caused laughter in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

During a pre-recorded statement on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Johnny Depp struggled to stop laughing as a witness gave his testimony due to how unusual it was.

The man, named Alejandro Romero, was a doorman for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard when they both lived in an apartment in downtown Los Angeles, in West Hollywood, back in 2016.

Interestingly, Romero testified while driving and vaping; In addition, his answers denoted a certain irony and lack of interest in the subject. In fact, one of the witness’s phrases that made Depp laugh was the following:

“I don’t remember, I don’t even remember what I had for breakfast.”

The strange questions about muffins in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

On day 9 of Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard on April 20, the actress’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, repeatedly questioned Dr. Shannon Curry about the muffins her husband brought.

“The question was asked because she brought her husband’s muffins and gave them to Miss Heard”, “Why did her husband make muffins for Amber Heard”, “He [el esposo de la Dra. Shannon Curry] he knew you had high-profile clients and so he made the muffins you picked up for a long period of time.”

In response, Dr. Shannon Curry seriously asked to “stop talking about muffins” and immediately netizens did not stop making fun of the topic (which they even nicknamed the ‘muffingate’).

Johnny Depp celebrated Alpaca Day in the middle of his trial against Amber Heard

After court on Thursday, April 29, 2022, Johnny Depp ended his appearance by reminding attendees that it was Alpaca Day.

And it is that in the congregation of fans gathered outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, not only have people appeared asking for justice in the defamation lawsuit, there have also been alpacas like the ones that Andrea Diaz brought from her business. My Pet Alpaca’ or the ones worn by a couple to show their support for the actor.

The memes for the famous makeup with which Amber Heard covered her bruises

Finally, as if it were a scene taken from the movie ‘Legally Blonde’ (2001), a makeup brand questioned the veracity of the statements made by Amber Heard.

The reason? According to the actress’s lawyer, Heard used a specific palette to cover bruises and other marks of domestic violence left by Depp between 2014 and 2016.

However, the makeup brand, Milani, used its official TikTok account to say that this product (Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One) was not released until 2017.

“Take note: the alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, she was divorced in 2016, and the makeup palette release date: December 2017”, can be read between the images of the uploaded clip with the caption “They asked us …let the record show that our corrective kit launched in 2017!”