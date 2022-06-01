Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, live the final verdict: Third day of deliberations and latest news from June 1 live

Kate Moss attends Johnny Depp concert in England

9:30 a.m. | Model Kate Moss was present at Tuesday’s concert between Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck. According to Law&Crime, Depp’s ex-partner attended the actor’s third performance.

Moss participated during the arguments and showed his support for the 58-year-old artist. He also denied that he had suffered violence during their courtship.

Amber Heard, almost two months away from social networks

9:20 a.m. | Amber Heard has kept her promise since the trial against Johnny Depp began. The actress assured that she would stay away from social networks for several weeks to face the legal process she is experiencing.

Since April 9, Heard has not posted anything on her accounts. While the unpopularity of her grows among public opinion.

What is the text by which the jury must decide in the Depp vs. Heard case?

9:05 a.m. | The jury debates on the opinion article published by Amber Heard in the Washington Post in December 2018.

The jury must decide whether Heard acted with “actual malice” in his text titled: “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.” Specifically if the headline and a couple of paragraphs are defamatory.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers arrive in court



08:50 a.m. | Johnny Depp’s legal team returned to court this Wednesday. A motion for the jury to dismiss Amber Heard’s closing statement at trial was denied yesterday.

The jury begins to deliberate for the third day

08:40 a.m. | The jury began deliberating for the third day at 9:00 a.m. local time in Virginia. They will have one hour for lunch throughout their activities.

good wednesday, Today is the third day of jury deliberations in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The seven members meet in Virginia to continue working to find a verdict, after resume activities on Tuesday.

The case between the artists has become emblematic within the entertainment world and the United States. Depp has sued Heard for $50 million in a libel case, while the actress has struck back with a $100 million lawsuit. as reparation for the damage if she is declared innocent.

Thousands of people have joined in support of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and hope that the jury will not take long to find the verdict. Meanwhile, yesterday the first question was asked of the judge in relation to the text published by Heard and for which she was sued.

Today we bring you the latest information and details from the third day of deliberations. So don’t hesitate to ask BRAND Clear.