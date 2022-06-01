Johnny Depp surprises in concert in England while awaiting verdict in trial against Amber Heard | Photos

Depp appeared alongside the English guitarist Jeff Beck to perform a series of musical versions, including John Lennon’s “Isolation”a track they collaborated on that was released in 2020.

Virginia jurors deliberating the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s defamation lawsuits, Deppand de Heard, adjourned Friday without a verdict.

They will resume deliberations on the Tuesday after the US Memorial Day holiday.

Depp58 years old, He sued his ex-wife Heard for $50 million. and argued that she defamed him when she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in an op-ed she wrote.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying that Depp tarnished his reputation when his lawyer called his accusations “false.”

fans of Depp took to Instagram and Twitter to share their thoughts on the American actor’s performance on stage.

“Johnny is an absolute madman (…), walking out of court on Friday (…), playing a concert in Sheffield UK on Sunday (…), with Jeff Beck (…), freaking out,” said Twitter user @OneloveEarth.