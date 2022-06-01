Johnny Depp before and after: how the actor changed over the years | Amber Heard | photo | Famous

Johnny Depp is one of the most sought after actors of all time in the world of cinema, after participating in countless films alongside famous artists such as Winona Ryder, Jerry Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Murray, Marlon Brando, among others. The American producer has captivated the entire international audience with his great talent for playing various characters.

Depp is very versatile, since he has played strange roles (such as that of a vampire in “Dark Shadows”) and funny ones (as a chameleon in “Rango”). However, in recent weeks, the musician has been trending because of his conflictive relationship with actress Amber Heard. In the midst of this controversy, we will detail the before and after of Johnny Depp.

The beginning of Johnny Depp

He was born John Christopher Depp II in Owensboro, Kentucky on June 9, 1963. His mother Betty Sue worked as a waitress and his father Christopher Depp was a civil engineer. The actor grew up loving music, as he revealed that his uncle inspired him to play the guitar. That is why, at the age of 12, Depp convinced his mother to buy him an instrument. By age 13, he was playing for small events and even breaking into nightclubs.

In an American talk show “Inside the Actor’s Studio”, the artist indicated that at the age of 15 he dropped out of high school with the aim of becoming a great rock star. After this event, he came back after 2 weeks; however, the principal of his school told him that he had better fulfill his dreams instead of going back.

Johnny Depp wanted to be a rock star. Photo: Instagram capture

When did Johnny Depp’s music career begin?

Johnny Depp’s passion finally led him to be a guitarist in a group called Kids, where most of the time he played with the rest of the members in various places in Florida. As indicated by the actor, they moved west to find a record label that would value his talent.

However, nothing was nice or cheap for the actor, since he had to sell pens over the phone with his bandmates. Although the group moved to Los Angeles, they had to separate after not reaching any agreement with the discography.

Johnny Depp and his band “Kids”. Photo: diffusion

Johnny Depp’s foray into acting

Depp explained in an interview that actor Nicolas Cage was the one who propelled him into the world of acting, after moving to Los Angeles and not having a stable job.

After what happened, in the 80s and 90s, the actor shone professionally. At this time, he made well-known films such as “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, “Edward Scissorhands”, “Sleepy Hollow”, among others.

Johnny Deppen “Edward Scissorhands”. Photo: Pinterest capture

Johnny Depp on TV

Johnny Depp’s great stardom on television came when he joined the series “21 Jump Street.” Depp’s role was that of an undercover police squad member who disguised himself as a high school student.

At first, the character was made by actor Jeff Yagher, but the renowned producer replaced him after the pilot episode of the series.

Johnny Depp and his performance in the series “21 Jump Street”. Photo: Twitter capture

The success of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in 2000

One of the most recognized films for Depp was the second film in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga in 2006. At this time, we began to realize that he liked to wear glasses, hats and a very unique mane.

The artist also had other hits such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005), “Sweeney Todd” (2007) and “Alice in Wonderland” (2010).

Johnny Depp in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” era. Photo: Instagram capture

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split

Depp and Vanessa Paradis separated in 2012. With her, he had a long relationship of 14 years. As a result of this union, two children were born.

After what happened, Deep got engaged to Amber Heard in 2014 and celebrated their wedding in Los Angeles. In these times, the actor changed his hair style, going on to have short hair

Johnny Depp and his partner Amber Heard. Photo: diffusion

Controversial event with Amber Heard

In 2017, Depp looks slimmer and has a rockier style. In this year, the artist had divorced the actress Amber Heard, who indicated that she had suffered abuse during this relationship.

The year 2018 was critical for the actor, as he lost important roles such as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Johnny Deep and his separation with Amber Heard. Photo: diffusion

Judgment between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

On April 12, 2022, the trial against Amber Heard began for defamation. In the lawsuit, Deep strongly denies hitting his wife, asking for $50 million in damages. It is important to note that, in 2020, Heard countersued the actor for US $ 100 million.