On May 27, the final arguments were presented in the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. Subsequently, the deliberations began. However, the jury did not reach a unanimous verdict last Friday, so, After a break for Memorial Day, deliberations continued on May 31.

While both sides await a verdict, the actor’s legal team seeks to have some statements made by one of the actress’s lawyers removed and that these are not considered by the jury.

Johnny Depp asks to remove from the registry an “inappropriate argument” of Amber Heard’s lawyer

The legal team representing Johnny Depp filed a motion to remove part of Amber Heard’s ending argument from the recordso that it is not considered by the members of the jury who are currently deliberating.

NEW: Depp team filed motion to strike “inappropriate argument” by Heard’s team during close “that their decision in this case would send a message to every victim of domestic abuse everywhere.” Depp’s team says it improperly invites jury to focus on larger social issue. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/7qHnMv5tLl — Katie Barlow (@katieleebarlow) May 31, 2022

The statement they seek to remove, made by Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, notes that ruling in favor of Depp would send a bad message to other victims of domestic violence.

“Think of the message that Mr. Depp and his lawyers are sending to Amber and, by extension, to all victims of family abuse everywhere.”Rottenborn noted.

“If you didn’t take the photo, it didn’t happen. If you took photos, they are fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, you’re lying. If you told your friends, you are part of the deception. If you didn’t seek medical treatment, you weren’t hurt. If you sought medical attention, you are crazy […] And if you finally decided that enough is enough, you’ve had enough fear and enough pain and you have to leave to save yourself, you are a gold digger. That’s the message Mr Depp asks you to send”Said the actress’s lawyer.

Depp’s lawyers described the argument as “inappropriate” and asked the judge to instruct the jury to ignore it and review the Special Verdict Form. Nevertheless, Judge Penney Azcarate did not accept the motion. According to the court reporter FOX5DCKatie Barlow, Azcarate said that the case is already before the jury.