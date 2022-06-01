Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the verdict and the final sentence are approaching | Trial between the actress and former Captain Jack Sparrow

After six weeks of debate, in the next few hours the verdict and final sentence would be known in the oral and public trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. The definition of the civil jury of seven members would be announced between today and Wednesday, after analyzing the evidence and statements that were presented between April 11 and Friday, May 27, in the fairfax courtsin the state of Virginia.

While the expectation grows to know the final conclusions, several international figures spoke on the subject and made known their positions, opinions and support for the protagonists, from the owner of Tesla and Heard’s ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk; the model and former partner of Depp, Kate Moss; and the singer of The Beatles, Paul MCCARTNEY.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and another dozen films sued his ex-wife for alleged “defamation”after being accused of domestic violence in a column in Washington Post in 2018, within the framework of the “Me Too”.

After denying all the accusations, Depp demanded compensation from him. 50 million dollars for the damages that his complaint caused to his reputation and career. For her part, the model and actress filed a counterclaim for 100 million for damages to his image, your physical and mental health.

Now the jury must determine if there were indeed “unfair” damages in both cases, how and how much they should pay each other or, failing that, if neither should pay fines.

What Elon Musk, ex-partner of Heard, said



The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, was in a relationship with Heard between 2016 and 2018, after his separation with Depp. This week, she addressed her possible outcome through her account on Twitter. I hope you both keep going. At their best, each one of them is amazing.”said. And he added that he hopes that the actor “recovers from this situation.”

At trial, Depp claimed that his ex-wife had sex with Musk while they were still together, something the richest man in the world denied. Although his name appears in the trial and at first he was going to witness him as a witness, finally his lawyer reported that the tycoon would not appear.

Depp called it contemptuously “Mollusk” (Mollusk) and even publicly threatened to cut off his penis. The businessman responded by challenging him to fight in a cage (“cage fight”) as soon as he wanted.

The testimony of Kate Moss

The statement of the model and ex-partner of Depp, Kate Moss, It was one of the last ones that were known and generated more repercussions. Moss was summoned by Benjamin Chew, one of Depp’s lawyers, after Heard mentioned a specific event in which, allegedly, he had pushed her down the stairs at a vacation home in Jamaica when they were a couple in the nineties.

Through a videoconference, in a brief statement that did not exceed 5 minutes and did not have any questions, Moss denied that version. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs,” said.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before me. There was a storm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain,” Moss explained. And he added that the actor took her to her room and got her medical attention.

Paul McCartney’s gesture

Another who made his support for Depp public, although without referring directly to the subject, was the musician and ex-Beatle Paul MCCARTNEYwho has had an affective relationship with the act for several years.

Last Saturday, at a show on his Got Back Tour 2022 tour, The video clip that the actor starred in with Natalie Portman in the song “My Valentine” (2012) was displayed. As detailed by the specialized sites, McCartney had not chosen that video clip for any previous recital and the moment Depp appears on the scene, the audience reacted with applause-

How to watch the trial live and subtitled in Spanish

All instances of the trial are public and can be seen through the YouTube channel Law & Crimealso known as CourtTV, which belongs to the ABC network.

The American Middle The Independent He also broadcast the trial from his YouTube channel and, among several languages, has a Spanish subtitle option. And other media, such as the Spanish The country Y The vanguard They also broadcast live and with Spanish subtitles.

The 7 most spectacular moments of the trial

During the trial there were several particularly outstanding moments. One of them was when Heard reported having been a victim of sexual violencewhich involved calling a new witness, Dr. Dawn Hughes, a clinical and forensic psychologist, who assured that the actress suffered from a post traumatic stress disorder caused by “intimate partner violence by Mr. Depp”.

Another striking point was the beginning of a wave of rumors about a possible romance between the actor and his lawyerCamille Vasquez, which was not confirmed or denied by anyone.

An instance that went viral on social networks had to do with a cross between Heard’s lawyer and a former employee of TMZa site specializing in Hollywood entertainment, who accused each other of seeking “15 minutes of fame.”

Among other unusual facts, one of the actress’s lawyers, Ben Rottenborn, objected to a question that he himself had asked.

The appearance of a woman with a baby also caused a furor in the trial: he claimed that the son was the actor’s and told him, shouting, that his “souls are connected.

The strong presence and interventions of the fans They were another very notorious point in the previous hearings.

This Sunday, Depp made a surprise appearance on stage during a concert by jeff beckwhere he sang and played guitar reversing a John Lennon song.