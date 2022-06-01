Jennifer Lopez shows off her romantic manicure in honor of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez took his love for Ben Affleck to another level. Although her relationship with her ex, Alex Rodriguez, was very publicized on social networks and in each photo they looked very sweet, now JLo is determined to keep a low profile with her new partner and it seems that it is forever .

(Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez / EFE)

However, although we have seen them kissing, hugging or holding hands at special events or on a red carpet, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have taken care of their relationship not to overexpose it on the web, but that has not stopped them from continuing to show themselves. how much they love each other with small details.

This time, the diva from the Bronx went with expert manicurist Tom Bachik to do a special job for her: one more demonstration of her commitment to the “Daredevil” actor.

“If you know… then you know Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik,” the nail artist wrote on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez’s manicure is elegant, quite discreet and with the distinctive gold initials on a nude tone, while the length of the nails is minimal.

Also, in the image, the huge engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave his fiancee with a majestic green stone stands out.

Who wouldn’t want to have their love’s name on a manicure as elegant as this one?