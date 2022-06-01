Jennifer Lopez shows her love for Ben Affleck in her new nail design

Jennifer Lopez once again showed how in love she is with Ben Affleck and used her nails to pay tribute to her beloved. Through Instagram, the manicurist of the stars, Tom Bachik, shared a series of photos in which you can see the new nail design chosen by the “Bronx Diva” to shout her love for her fiancé.

According to the postcards, The 52-year-old singer chose a nude tone with gold accents for her nails and adorned the ring finger with the initials “J and B” in golden colors.

“If you know… then you know. Jen and Ben forever” Bachick wrote at the bottom of the publication in which you can also see that the singer asked that a decal with a golden heart and arrows be placed on her middle finger.

JLo shows off her manicure in honor of Ben Affleck

Photo: Instagram @tombachik

Something that caught the attention in the images was that You can see in detail the impressive engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave her a couple of weeks ago in the bathtub of her house, since the star of “Marry Me” carries it in her delicate hands.

It is estimated that said green diamond jewel has an approximate value of 10 million dollars and it was chosen in that color because it is the singer’s favorite or as she calls it her “lucky color”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prepare a dream wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shocked the world last February by announcing that they were engaged once again, less than a year after getting back together.

It is expected that this time the couple will reach the altar and swear eternal love and not as happened in 2004when days before celebrating their marriage, they terminated their engagement.

JLo and Ben Affleck confirmed their romance in July 2021.

Photo: Instagram @jlo

Now celebrities are professionally successful and mature enough to start a familySo much so that they have been seen together countless times looking for a mansion large enough for their children to live together.

