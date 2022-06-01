Jennifer Lopez poses in a bikini and hides a romantic secret

In the purest style, Jennifer López has posed the artist as a preview of what is coming this summer. The singer, who is 52 years old, has shared two photos and a video on her Instagram account where she looks spectacular in a black bikini, a kimono and high-heeled sandals. The good physical shape in which the New Yorker is is evident, that she boasts of abs and curves. To her good physical moment is added her excellent personal situation, because she is very happy enjoying her courtship with Ben Affleck.

JLo has more than 210 million followers on the social network, where she has become an indisputable benchmark for fashion and beauty. La del Bronx, who is about to premiere her autobiographical documentary in Spain, half-time, seems to be preparing the summer conscientiously and is enjoying the few moments of leisure that he has in his day to day. She herself has written next to the snapshots “summer mode: activated”.





On this occasion, the singer has posed to promote an action of Virgin Voyages, the company of which she is also an investor and director of entertainment and lifestyle. It is a teaser that anticipates one of the gifts that Virgin Voyages has prepared for its clients: a thousand cruise trips departing from Miami or Barcelona and that can be won by participating in a survey.

But what she has not shown in this spectacular pose has been something that others have revealed for her. It is about the personalized manicure that she has done in honor of her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The manicurist Tom Bachik has been in charge of showing the result on his Instagram account. Alongside a picture of Jennifer’s sculpted nails, Bachik wrote: “If you know…then you know. Jen and Ben forever #goalcouples.” On the ring finger of her left hand, where the green diamond engagement ring also shines, her fingernail is decorated with a J and a B and a gold cross; and on the nail of her middle finger a golden figure has been drawn in the shape of that, a heart.





The music star opened up in April, shortly after getting engaged, about the unique color of her diamond. “I always say the color green is my lucky color,” she shared at the time, pointing to the iconic jungle-print Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.” “I realized that there are many times in my life when amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she continued.

JLo will be 53 years old on July 24 and is ready to walk down the aisle again, this time with actor Ben Affleck, although there is little progress on the preparations. According to international media, the actor would prefer to wait until 2023 to plan the wedding, but sources close to the couple seem to hint that she would be a little more anxious.