Jennifer Lopez is wearing a tiny bikini as she flaunts her toned tummy in poolside shots

Pop beauty Jennifer Lopez went into “summer mode” and lit the fire by posing in a tiny two-piece bikini.

In a series of Instagram shots by the pool in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 31), the mother-of-two showed off her stunning figure in the skimpy dress.

The 52-year-old superstar also wore a matching butterfly and flower robe, as well as a pair of Versace sunglasses.

Singer and actress Lopez described the images as “summer mode: activated” and included a video of herself showing her attractions.

His Goldendoodle dog, Tyson, could be seen running past while striding.





Her fiancé Ben Affleck didn’t appear in her posts, but the couple rekindled their romance since April 2021, two decades after their first engagement ended.

Over the weekend, the founder of JLo Beauty posted a post about the commemoration of Memorial Day, an American holiday celebrated on the last Monday in May, which marks the men and women who died while serving in the US military.

The Marry Me star said, “Join me today to honor all the women and men of service who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Her Memorial Day post featured her in a red, white, and blue Valentino dress showing off her extraordinarily toned, tanned legs as she posed by the pool.





Lopez reportedly shared the news of her engagement to Affleck in her newsletter, saying she had been in the bathtub when he proposed.

She said: “I was totally taken aback and looked him in the eye smiling and crying at the same time, trying to understand that after 20 years it was happening again.”

An insider said, “Jennifer will tell you she is in no rush to get married, but her friends think differently. The truth is that if Ben wanted to carry on this project already this summer, he would totally agree ”.