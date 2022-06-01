Jennifer Lopez enchants the web with the latest shots published on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez, once again, he left the web speechless. The latest shots posted on Instagram are truly mind-boggling, and show how much the beauty of JLo is timeless, making her always look young. Two photos and a video in the latest published carousel show how gorgeous and radiant JLo is.

The shots posted on Instagram see JLo in bikini and with a cover-up that runs down her body, on the edge of a swimming pool. A simple bikini, all black which, however, in its simplicity does nothing but show off the statuesque physicist by Jennifer Lopez. Sculpted abs, a décolleté and a b-side to scream, which can be glimpsed from the video in which JLo moves in a sensual way, with the wind that moves her hair and cover-up.

Not to go unnoticed in the shots, of course, is also the heel that JLo wears. A heel 12 probably, which he wears as if it were the most natural thing in the world. To complete the outfit, a pair of glasses Versacefrom which, however, his own can be glimpsed magnetic look, which still manages to charm everyone. In description Jennifer Lopez wrote: “Summer mode: activated”.

Jennifer Lopez Instagram: “Halftime” out soon

The June 14, for JLo fans there will be a nice surprise. His documentary film will be released on Netflix Halftimewhich tells the story and career of Jennifer Lopez, with particular reference to Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. The trailer has already been available for a few weeks and, now, we just have to wait a little longer to retrace the life of the great JLo!