Jennifer Lopez and the romantic manicure with the letter “B”, a tribute to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez she is looking for new ways to show the world her love for her boyfriend Ben Affleck: now it’s the turn of the personalized manicure with the lettering. On Tuesday, celebrated nail artist Tom Bachik shared a photo of the manicure that included a gold cross with a ‘B’ for Affleck, 49, and a ‘J’ for Jennifer, 52 on the ring finger. The design also featured a gold heart on the middle finger. “If you know … then you know 🏹 Jen and Ben forever #couplegoals for boss @jlo # nailsbytombachikı,” Bachik wrote to comment on the post.

She is not the first Jennifer to resort to this sweet trick, the lettering on the nails, taking up the initial of the beloved, Kim Kardashian anticipated it. The socialite, who usually opts for nude shades, has just made an exception with a fuchsia, flamboyant by definition and on the ring finger, and with glitter she had the letter “P” drawn, initial of the lover Pete Davidson who was not with her in Portofino for the wedding of her sister Kourtney. A tribute to which the most romantic will surely be inspired, the lettering nail they have truly infinite potential.