Jennifer Lopez and her unusual demonstration of love for Ben Affleck

Jen made a real declaration of love to her boyfriend Ben

Jennifer Lopez is at its best with Ben Affleck and after the delivery of the millionaire green diamond engagement ring, JLo decided to get a very special manicure that combines perfectly with the jewel.

Jen made a real declaration of love to her boyfriend and turned to her go-to nail designer, Tom Bachik, to pull it off. With a message full of romanticism, the singer made it clear how happy she is after recovering her relationship after 17 years apart.

The expert was in charge of disclosing Jennifer’s design full of love on his Instagram account.

In the image, the nails painted with a natural color enamel can be seen and on the ring finger, where her impressive engagement ring is, the initials J and B drawn in gold tone and intertwined as a symbol of union. In addition, a heart in the same hue on the middle finger.