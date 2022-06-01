Jennifer Lawrence reappears dazzling and very pregnant on the red carpet

Although from the beginning both she and her husband, the gallery owner Cooke Maroney, tried to keep it more strictly private, several months ago Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy it became impossible to hide. It was in the month of September when the first images of the actress were made public walking his tummy through the streets of New York. And, although she had been away from the cameras for a while, on the night of Sunday, December 5, she attended the movie premiere Don’t Look Up at the Lincoln Center in New York with a beautiful dress that did not leave anyone indifferent.

SEE GALLERY

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of Dont Look Up in a Dior dress

A dazzling and very pregnant Jennifer Lawrence

An impeccable design Dior full of sequins that fell like fringes for the entire garment. With a crew neckline and a cut that perfectly suited her advanced tummy, two pleated tulle sleeves rose from the shoulders that fell to the floor creating the effect of a false cape. a fantasy look which finished off with golden earrings with brilliant detail, whose shape resembled that of wings. The makeup, very simple and natural with black eyeliner, metallic shadows and lipstick naked, respected the natural beauty of the actress. And her hair, pulled back in a low bun with slightly loose, wavy strands, only enhanced the Greek inspiration of the look.

SEE GALLERY

Jennifer Lawrence makeup at the premiere of Dont Look Up in New York

The appointment was also attended by some of his co-stars, among whom were Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep or Jonah Hill. The film, a comedy directed by Adam McKay that brings together many familiar faces – although they were not present at the premiere, Kate Blanchet, Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet also participate in it – will see the light next December 10. A project with which Jennifer resumes her work on the big screen and joins the rest of the actress’s pending premieres (Bad Blood, White and Water either mob-girl). Although, judging by how far along she is in her pregnancy, this may be her last appearance before becoming a mom.