Jennifer Lawrence and her powerful reason for not showing her son’s face – New Woman

Jennifer Lawrence became a mother for the first time a few weeks and has gone to extreme measures to protect it.

The actress She has been in charge of keeping her private life away from the flashes and she did so with her pregnancy, which was made known in the final stretch.

while the fans anxiously awaited the face of their son’s idol she has decided not to expose it for powerful reasons.

Jennifer Lawrence and her reasons for not showing her son

Some celebrities have become obsessed with privacy after seeing it violated on different occasions by paparazzi and even their own fans.

Lawrence was last seen in December last year while promoting the movie ‘Don’t look up’.

However, faced with the harassment of the media decided to isolate himself and not reveal anything about the arrival of his first shoot.

“All my instincts want to protect his privacy for the rest of his life, as much as possible,” he said during a press briefing at the time. — Jennifer Lawrence

to their 31 years decided to shield the security of his family.

At the moment, the sex and the name of his sonthe date of his birth is also uncertain although calculations indicate that he may have given light between the second and third week of february.

For Jennifer her priority is to keep the baby away from the world of fame with which she and her husbandthey do have to deal with.

Sources close to your relatives They assure that she and her husband think the same way.

on several occasions Lawrence has signaled his intentions to keep his family out of the limelight, joining the ranks of celebrities battling with the media and paparazzi to keep the face of their children hidden.