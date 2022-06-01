Jason Momoa got bacon because of … Italy

Jason Momoa has it lost its legendary shape? The interpreter of Aquaman recently complained that his fitness is no longer flawless and the fault would be …Italy.

In recent weeks Jason Momoa has been engaged in Italy, between Rome And Turinfor the filming of Fast Xthe tenth chapter of the saga of Fast & Furious. The awaited film sees him make his entry into the cast of the franchise led by Vin Diesel.

During his stay in Italy it seems that Jason Momoa, recently rumored for his alleged flirtation with the actress Eiza González, particularly enjoyed our cuisine. How can you blame him, on the other hand? Too bad he made him put on some bacon.

The 42-year-old actor ironically charged our country on Instagram: “Italy! Look what you did to me! See all that love [indicando la pancia]? I was a climber, now I can barely do pull-ups. This is the first official day I can train. It’s been six weeks since I had surgery for my hernia. I tried to get back in shape this week… I went back to work“.

We are sure that Jason will be able to be back in his best shape soon. On one condition: that he does not return to Italy.

ph: getty images






















