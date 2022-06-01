Jaime Rodríguez Calderón’s health is worse than when he entered the hospital, says lawyer

Monterrey.- One month after the former Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón was hospitalized in University Hospital where three surgeries have been performed, today his health situation is worse than when he entered the medical center, he acknowledged his lawyer Gabriel Garcia Perez.

Interviewed when leaving the HU, the lawyer commented that both he and his family who have visited Rodríguez Calderón have observed that he is in a very worrying situation, and has been classified by the doctors who treat him as “high risk patient”. We noticed him extremely weak, very very delicate, very weak, very tired, said García Pérez.

It must be taken into account that the engineer “has not received food since the weekend and obviously the situation that he presents is very worrying; I see him extremely tired, I talk with him for three minutes, four minutes and he gets tired, right now we are waiting for him to evolve”, and for this the 72 hours that will be fulfilled tomorrow, after the emergency operation to which he was subjected, will be decisive. previous Saturday.

García Pérez mentioned that “El Bronco” presented strong abdominal pain during the night of Friday and early Saturday morning, so that in the morning the HU doctors ordered a computerized axial tomography (CAT) to be carried out, through which they detected that it had a leak, one of the staples that they used to join the intestine, in a surgery that they carried out a week before.

“There was liquid that was spilling from the intestine into his body, that is very delicate because if it is not detected in time it can cause death,” explained the lawyer.

He added that this situation forced emergency surgery to repair the leak by “disconnecting” the parts of the intestine that had been joined and placing a drain or bag so that the intestine could repair its functions.

“Right now he has a nasogastric tube from which he is fed, an intravenous catheter through which various tests are done, he is on supplemental oxygen and has a drain through which the serum he is receiving is eliminated through of that little bag”, commented García Pérez.

He explained that after the emergency surgical intervention, the doctors who treated him commented that the following 72 hours, which expire this Wednesday, would be very important to observe how Rodríguez Calderón reacts.

The health problems that “El Bronco” has suffered for several years have been complicated since his arrest on March 15, to the extent that his hospitalization was necessary on May 1 and ten days later he underwent a first operation to remove two colon tumors.

Likewise, upon detecting precancerous cells in the largest of the tumors, a second surgery was performed on May 21 to remove a 40-centimeter segment of the intestine, requiring an emergency reoperation, upon detecting a leak in one of the staples. that they applied to unite the parts of said organ.

The lawyer added that on Monday the defense asked the control judge handling the Rodríguez Calderón case to urgently request a report from the director of the University Hospital detailing each of the procedures that were carried out since the first of May and what is the prevailing state of the engineer’s health.

He pointed out that from there they will define various actions that will depend on how “El Bronco” evolves, but they will be focused primarily on ensuring the health of Rodríguez Calderón, such as the request for him to be transferred to a private hospital, which from a Initially, he requested the defense and authorized a control judge, but he was neglected by the prison authorities, who took him to the HU, although he clarified that they are not dissatisfied with the care he has received there.

However, he explained, in a private hospital he could be treated by the doctors who have treated him for years of his ailments that today have so undermined his health, and due to his status as a high-risk patient, he would be cared for by nursing staff 24 hours a day. hours of the day, in addition to the fact that his family could accompany him permanently and not only for an hour, which would not be a privilege, but rather the right of any human being charged or not charged.

When questioned about the fact that Rodríguez Calderón, a month after being in the University Hospital, is in worse health conditions than when he arrived at the hospital on May 1, the lawyer said, “practically since the engineer entered the Rehabilitation Center Social in Apodaca we requested medical attention, that he be treated, that he be allowed access to his doctors, which happened but in a very sporadic and brief way.

He even mentioned that, prior to the hearings, they had asked the judges to take care of Rodríguez Calderón’s health, which was getting complicated.

The prison authorities, he recalled, transferred him to the Metropolitan Hospital, where he was for two and a half to three hours, and performed routine tests, where “the results they produced were very absurd, they speak of an appendix in a normal state and condition , when the engineer underwent surgery for his appendix more than 15 years ago and he doesn’t have it”.

For this reason, he concluded, “that makes us think and demand that these circumstances be analyzed and that if from that moment all the studies had been done, well, maybe we would not be (now) in this situation. However, we will analyze at the time what we will have to present; but right now the most important thing is to promptly attend to our work as lawyers, so that their health is guaranteed.”

