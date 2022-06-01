Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, spoke of the slap at the Oscars

Two months have passed since that episode that marked the Oscars; the unexpected slap that actor Will Smith gave live and direct to comedian Chris Rock after making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for being bald.

Shortly after said aggression, the protagonist of ‘Men in black’ issued a statement in which he publicly apologized to his colleague and to the Academy. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Days later it became known that Smith resigned as a member of the institution that awards the Oscars, and that recognized him that same night as the best actor of the last year. Also, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood banned the actor from attending the awards ceremony for the next 10 years.

Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, broke the silence

In the midst of this scandal, the actor’s wife would have referred to the fact and did not have the best comments towards her life partner and father of her children.

“I never said that I needed protection, it happened in the fire of action and he was the one who exaggerated. I did not do it and I would not do it in any way ”the actress also told US Weekly magazine.

Now, The woman officially broke the silence and expressed what she really thinks about the matter. Through her program ‘Red Table Talk’ Jada said: “On the night of the Oscars, my greatest hope is that these two intelligent men have the opportunity to heal, talk about what happened and reconcile.”

Without defending her husband’s actions, the woman went on to say, “The way the world is, we need you both, we actually need each other more than ever.”

“Until then, Will and I continue to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, and that means continuing to develop this thing called life together. Thanks for listening,” she concluded.