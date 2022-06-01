Jada Pinkett Smith spoke of Will Smith to Chris Rock, asks them to reconcile

Jada Pinkett Smith used her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, to talk for the first time about Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock, which happened at the last Oscars.

Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada Pinkett Smith. / Photo: Instagram.

Pinkett Smith decided to address the fact, because in this episode of his show the problem of alopecia was addressed. Recall that Smith slapped Rock for joking about Jada’s bald spot, which she shaved off due to her own battle with alopecia.

“This is a really important talk about alopecia. Given what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories.” Pinkett Smith stated, and went on, “I’m taking this time to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and educate people about what alopecia really is.”

You may also like:

“I cried all the way down the aisle,” Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she never wanted to marry Will Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett on the brink of divorce? What would happen to the actor’s 350 million dollars

The condition that Jada Pinkett-Smith imposed on Will Smith so that he could record romantic scenes

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about the Oscar

“Now, on the night of the Oscars, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile.”said the driver.

And followed, “We need you both. And we all need each other more than ever. Until now, Will and I continue to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that is continue to discover this thing called life together. Thanks for listening.”

Recall that The Academy suspended Will Smith for 10 years due to his violent actions at the Oscars. For his part, Chris Rock has yet to speak publicly about the slap, although he does make jokes about it on his current stand-up tour.