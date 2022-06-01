Jada Pinkett Smith Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘Have a Chance to Heal’

Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Will Smith Incident at the Oscars 0:58

(CNN) — Jada Pinkett Smith briefly addressed the Oscars slap incident on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk.”

Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, took the stage at the Academy Awards in March and slapped host Chris Rock after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s very short haircut.



The actress suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss.

On her Facebook Watch show, Pinkett Smith had as a guest the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who committed suicide after being bullied for having alopecia.

“This is a really important ‘red table talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have approached me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said during the show. “I’m taking this time to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and educate people on what alopecia really is.”

She then addressed the incident between her husband and Rock.

“Now, on Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two smart, capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need both of you, and we need each other.” others more than ever,” he said. “Until then, Will and I will continue to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, and that is continue to work out this thing called life together. Thanks for listening.”

They were Pinkett Smith’s first public comments about what happened at the Oscars. In April, a title card at the beginning of their show read: “Given everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries surrounding our healing will be shared.” at the table when the time calls. Until then, the table will continue to be offered to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

Her husband publicly apologized to Rock and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a statement after the incident.

The Academy banned Smith from attending the Oscars for a decade as punishment.