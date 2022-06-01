Jada Pinkett Smith hopes reconciliation between Will and Chris Rock

It’s been more than two months since the Will Smith came out in defense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith when the presenter of the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock, made fun of her alopecia and then went on stage to give her a tremendous slap, the image of which went around the world.

Since thenthe issue has been recurrent in the media, because the actor had a very expensive audacity to prevent his wife from being made fun of.

In addition to being banned for a decade from the awards as punishment, Will Smith had several film projects canceled in which he would participate, while the character who detonated his anger through a joke seems to have strengthened him.since everyone places them as the victim of a furious husband.

In this sense, The one who is talked about the least is Jada Pinkett Smith while she continues trying to assimilate the illness she suffers from.

During her most recent participation in the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk”, Will Smith’s wife said that she hopes there can be a reconciliation between her husband and Chris Rock,

“Now, about Oscar night, my greatest hope is that these two smart and capable men will have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile. The way the world is today, we need both of you, and we all need each other more than ever. Until then, Will and I will continue to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, and that is continue to work out this thing called life together.. Thanks for listening,” he said.

Deteriorated image

Despite Jada’s well wishes, the damage caused to the image of Will Smith seems irreversible if one takes into account that the Academy will hardly take a step back in the sanction that it imposed.

Another key point is that after the incident, the actor himself acknowledged being a victim of the consequences caused by the violent behavior that his father showed him during his childhood.

“My father was violent but he was also at every play, play, and recital. I was an alcoholic, but I was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies. The same intense perfectionism that terrified his family put food on the table every night of my life,” he said during an interview with People magazine.

Under this perspective, it also seems difficult for film studios to erase with a stroke of the pen the image of the intolerant character that he showed weeks ago.