Jada Pinkett Smith calls for reconciliation between Will Smith and Chris Rock after Oscar slap | People

Jada Pinkett Smith returns to refer to the night of the Oscar. The actress and host of the program Red Table Talk She has dedicated a minute of her most recent broadcast to talk about the slap her husband, Will Smith, gave comedian Chris Rock on awards night. “My wish is that these two highly intelligent men have the opportunity to heal, talk and reconcile. We need them both with the world as it is, ”she pointed out at the start of her program, broadcast on Facebook and followed by 11 million people. Pinkett Smith has dedicated her most recent episode to alopecia, a disease she has suffered from for six years. Her condition provoked the angry reaction of Smith after a joke by the presenter of the Oscars.

“We need each other more than ever,” said the actress on her show, a broadcast where Pinkett Smith discusses various issues accompanied by her mother, her daughter and specialists. The celebrity had already briefly referred to the scandalous episode through an enigmatic post made on her Instagram account. “It’s time to heal and I’m ready for it,” said Smith’s partner at the end of March, winner of the Best Actor award for his role in king richard. In this Wednesday’s broadcast, Pinkett Smith assures viewers that she will continue to do with her husband what they have been doing for the last 28 years: “We will continue to decipher together this thing we call life.”

Pinkett Smith assures that, after the slap, thousands of people contacted her to tell their stories of what it is like to live with alopecia, a disease that makes you lose your hair. The night of the movie awards, Rock made fun of her appearance, suggesting that her haircut was because she was going to play a soldier in the second part of G.I. Jane, a film that Demi Moore shot in the late 1990s with a shaved head. The 50-year-old actress had already opened up on social media about what it means to live with this condition.

In the broadcast that is broadcast on Facebook with her mother, Adrienne Banfield, and her daughter Willow, 21, Pinkett Smith had as a guest the mother of Rio Allred, a 12-year-old girl who committed suicide after being a victim of bullying for his condition. “She started going to school with a wig, but after a few weeks she said she didn’t want to wear it anymore,” said Nicky, her mother. It is a tough interview that brought tears to everyone’s eyes and in which the woman explains how her little girl became depressed to the point that she hung from her bed with a pair of pants.

In addition to this case, the drivers presented testimonies of a beauty industry professional who became completely bald and that of a former NBA player. “It is difficult for people to empathize with those who suffer from this fall because it is not a life-threatening disease, but it is a problem that causes significant mental health problems,” said dermatologist Meena Singh.

Will Smith continues to keep silent about the episode that marked the night of the Oscar. The actor resigned from the Hollywood Film Academy and the organization banned him from any public event for a decade. The punishment, however, has been considered insufficient, since it allows him to be nominated again and even win a new statuette if he has the support of the guild. Netflix revealed a couple of weeks ago an interview with the Oscar-winning actor, who recently published a best-selling biography with comedian David Letterman. Before the conversation, a legend reported that the talk had been recorded before the night of the awards.

